[July 19, 2022] New Omron Factory Drive Recorder software speeds up root cause identification for more efficient troubleshooting

The user-friendly Factory Drive Recorder software from Omron lets engineers use different triggering methods to capture video around key production events and quickly identify the source of quality issues. HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading automation solution provider Omron Automation Americas recently launched a new Factory Drive Recorder software that is fully compatible with the popular Omron M Series cameras. This easy-to-use solution helps engineers perform high-level corrective maintenance in the life science, automotive, semiconductor, electronics, machine tooling, and food and beverage industries. Determining the causes of errors during production can be difficult and time-consuming due to a lack of readily available evidence leading up to and immediately following a precipitating event. Many traditional event capture systems are either too expensive to purchase or too complicated to set up, so companies must often have experts and dedicated personnel available to maintain and run them. Factory Drive Recorder is designed to be an affordable, ot-of-the-box solution that has the ability to record video up to 5 minutes before and after a designated incident based on a variety of triggers. It can monitor up to 8 cameras on a single system, allowing designers and engineers to monitor error detection at multiple locations when an incident occurs.



Engineers can utilize the following four triggering methods to prompt recording: Time-based (triggering every X period of time)

Motion detection (e.g., when a door opens)

Master image comparison

Trigger signal (whether from a sensor, PLC, or another external source). Factory Drive Recorder is designed to work seamlessly with Omron industrial cameras, and it has a significantly lower cost compared with traditional event capture software systems. It is compatible with the M Series GigE Vision and the M Series USB3 Vision. These cameras feature resolutions from 0.4 to 20 MP and frame rates as high as 527 FPS, including a multitude of high-end Sony Pregius sensors with Global Shutter.

Industrial professionals seeking economical and flexible event capture software to perform high-quality corrective maintenance can find more details here. About Omron Automation Americas Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's about 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at http://automation.omron.com/. MC: Amy Wang, [email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-omron-factory-drive-recorder-software-speeds-up-root-cause-identification-for-more-efficient-troubleshooting-301589381.html SOURCE Omron Automation Americas

