[July 19, 2022] New MakerBot CloudPrint™ 2.0 Strengthens 3D Printing Workflow to Boost Productivity

MakerBot, a Stratasys company (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announced a major upgrade to its print preparation and management solution, MakerBot CloudPrint™. MakerBot CloudPrint now includes an enhanced interface for a smoother user experience and several new and upgraded features that enable users to go from CAD file to 3D-printed part faster than before. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005490/en/ MakerBot CloudPrint enables users to go from CAD file to printed part quickly and seamlessly. (Photo: Business Wire) MakerBot CloudPrint is a cloud-based application that allows users to prepare, print, manage, and monitor 3D print jobs easily and securely from their browser. The software aims to provide professional and education users with a more efficient and seamless 3D printing workflow to help accelerate design, testing, and iteration cycles. CloudPrint 2.0 seamlessly integrates cloud-based print preparation and workspace management with an enhanced user interface and improved queuing and notifications. It allows users to go from CAD to part faster with new features such as the ability to import multi-body parts and automatically adjust parts for the least support material used during printing with Smart Orient. "The secret to successful 3D printing goes beyond just the hardware and includes the full ecosystem of materials, accessories, and software. The improvements we have made to MakerBot CloudPrint are designed to provide a more streamlined approach so that users can focus on other important tasks," said Nadav Goshen, EO at MakerBot. "CloudPrint takes the guesswork out of print preparation and workspace management. With an easy-to-use and secure workflow, CloudPrint gives users better control and management of their prints from start to finish."



New features of MakerBot CloudPrint 2.0 include: Faster CAD to Part Workflow: Several new features allow users to go from CAD file to printed part faster. Users are now able to import native, multi-body CAD parts and auto plate them on the build plate. This means users don't have to convert their native CAD files and import them individually. With the New Smart Orient feature, parts can be automatically oriented, so they use the least amount of support material during the printing process, helping reduce print and post-processing times.

Seamless Integration of Print Preparation and Workspace Management: MakerBot CloudPrint provides a fully cloud-based workflow for the entire 3D printing process, from print preparation to workspace management and print monitoring. Workspaces allow users to collaborate with other users and manage their printers and prints. The new updates to the user interface integrate print preparation and workspace management more closely. Users can now easily toggle back and forth between the two and the latest part will automatically be saved in the print preparation part of the application, so users can easily go back and make edits.

Improved Queue Management: Users can maximize their printer usage by slicing and queueing print jobs for later. Once a print is done and removed from the build plate, the next one can be started from the printer display immediately. A user can now also add a print to the queue when the material selected in CloudPrint is different from the material in the printer. This improves the workflow by allowing users to queue more prints in advance and change the materials as needed.

Improved Monitoring and Notifications: CloudPrint allows users to easily keep track of their printers and print jobs. In addition to seeing the status of a print and a camera feed from their printers, an updated printer detail page now also includes chamber and extruder temperatures as well as the ability to add user notes to a print. A new notification tab provides a centralized location to receive notifications about the status of a printer, queue, or print, helping to streamline the printing process for more efficient utilization and a reduction of downtime. CloudPrint offers industry standard security and advanced encryption that protects data from unauthorized access. Team members can be added to workspaces and their levels of access can be tailored and adjusted. The easy-to-use dashboard and advanced reporting features offer a better glimpse into workspace activity, including past jobs, errors, and upcoming prints. Users also receive notifications when a print is added to the queue or if account details have changed.

CloudPrint is packed with the latest print preparation and management capabilities needed to streamline the 3D printing workflow and includes regular updates to ensure users have access to more features. CloudPrint is free to use, and is compatible with the MakerBot METHOD® platform, MakerBot SKETCH® 3D printers, and MakerBot Replicator® 3D printer series. For more information on MakerBot CloudPrint, visit https://www.makerbot.com/3d-printers/cloudprint. About MakerBot MakerBot, a Stratasys company, is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. MakerBot empowers the engineers of today and tomorrow with its powerful additive manufacturing ecosystem. The company strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for safety and emissions, reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry, runs Thingiverse-the largest 3D printing community in the world-and has members on the UL 2904 standards committee to ensure it is on the cutting edge of emissions regulations. MakerBot, MakerBot CloudPrint, MakerBot LABS, MakerBot METHOD, MakerBot SKETCH, and MakerBot Replicator are trademarks or registered trademarks of MakerBot Industries, LLC. STRATASYS is a trademark of Stratasys, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005490/en/

