TMCnet News
|
New MakerBot CloudPrint™ 2.0 Strengthens 3D Printing Workflow to Boost Productivity
MakerBot, a Stratasys company (Nasdaq: SSYS), today announced a major upgrade to its print preparation and management solution, MakerBot CloudPrint™. MakerBot CloudPrint now includes an enhanced interface for a smoother user experience and several new and upgraded features that enable users to go from CAD file to 3D-printed part faster than before.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005490/en/
MakerBot CloudPrint enables users to go from CAD file to printed part quickly and seamlessly. (Photo: Business Wire)
MakerBot CloudPrint is a cloud-based application that allows users to prepare, print, manage, and monitor 3D print jobs easily and securely from their browser. The software aims to provide professional and education users with a more efficient and seamless 3D printing workflow to help accelerate design, testing, and iteration cycles. CloudPrint 2.0 seamlessly integrates cloud-based print preparation and workspace management with an enhanced user interface and improved queuing and notifications. It allows users to go from CAD to part faster with new features such as the ability to import multi-body parts and automatically adjust parts for the least support material used during printing with Smart Orient.
"The secret to successful 3D printing goes beyond just the hardware and includes the full ecosystem of materials, accessories, and software. The improvements we have made to MakerBot CloudPrint are designed to provide a more streamlined approach so that users can focus on other important tasks," said Nadav Goshen, EO at MakerBot. "CloudPrint takes the guesswork out of print preparation and workspace management. With an easy-to-use and secure workflow, CloudPrint gives users better control and management of their prints from start to finish."
New features of MakerBot CloudPrint 2.0 include:
CloudPrint offers industry standard security and advanced encryption that protects data from unauthorized access. Team members can be added to workspaces and their levels of access can be tailored and adjusted. The easy-to-use dashboard and advanced reporting features offer a better glimpse into workspace activity, including past jobs, errors, and upcoming prints. Users also receive notifications when a print is added to the queue or if account details have changed.
CloudPrint is packed with the latest print preparation and management capabilities needed to streamline the 3D printing workflow and includes regular updates to ensure users have access to more features. CloudPrint is free to use, and is compatible with the MakerBot METHOD® platform, MakerBot SKETCH® 3D printers, and MakerBot Replicator® 3D printer series.
For more information on MakerBot CloudPrint, visit https://www.makerbot.com/3d-printers/cloudprint.
About MakerBot
MakerBot, a Stratasys company, is a global leader in the 3D printing industry. MakerBot empowers the engineers of today and tomorrow with its powerful additive manufacturing ecosystem. The company strives to redefine the standards for 3D printing for safety and emissions, reliability, accessibility, precision, and ease-of-use. Through this dedication, MakerBot has one of the largest install bases in the industry, runs Thingiverse-the largest 3D printing community in the world-and has members on the UL 2904 standards committee to ensure it is on the cutting edge of emissions regulations.
MakerBot, MakerBot CloudPrint, MakerBot LABS, MakerBot METHOD, MakerBot SKETCH, and MakerBot Replicator are trademarks or registered trademarks of MakerBot Industries, LLC. STRATASYS is a trademark of Stratasys, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005490/en/
02/05/2011