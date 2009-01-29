[July 19, 2022] New York Public Library and Celona Team to Shrink the Digital Divide by Bringing Free Internet Access to Underserved Communities

NEW YORK and CUPERTINO, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the industry’s innovator of 5G LAN solutions, today announced it has partnered with the New York Public Library (NYPL) system to launch the first wireless Internet access pilot program using new Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) technology that offers residents surrounding New York public libraries free broadband Internet access.

The new CBRS trial, now fully operational, gives patrons and residents free wireless access around five different New York Public Libraries: The Grand Concourse and Mott Haven branches in the Bronx, Schomburg/Countee Cullen and Seward Park in Manhattan, and the Stapleton branch in Staten Island. Each branch library offers patrons the ability to check out a free broadband kit that includes a Google Chromebook and a mobile router to receive high-speed Internet access in their homes or outdoors in coverage areas with technical support available to help users easily connect. Each mobile router automatically connects to NYPL’s network and broadcasts a local Wi-Fi signal that can be accessed from any Wi-Fi-capable device. The NYPL wireless CBRS trial is open to all Library patrons who are 18 years old, have a valid library card and live within the identified coverage area surrounding the five test locations. NYPL is the first to offer free wireless Internet access around New York using new CBRS radio frequencies recently made available in the United States by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Based on cellular technology, CBRS is the first wireless spectrum since the introduction of Wi-Fi that can be used in a free, unlicensed fashion. “At the New York Public Library, we understand how essential wireless access has become in our daily lives and we’re ommitted to helping those who need it most to easily access it,” said Garfield Swaby, Vice President at the New York Public Library System. “Recent advances in private cellular technology are allowing us to more feasibly give underserved communities around our libraries the broadband access they desperately need but often can’t afford.”



“Technology innovations are only as useful as they can add demonstrable value to people’s lives,” said Özer Dondurmacioglu, VP of Marketing for Celona. “We clearly share New York Public Library’s vision and are proud to be working with them to exploit the technology innovations we’ve made to help diminish the digital divide.” ABOUT CELONA

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on enabling organizations of all sizes to implement the latest generation of digital automation initiatives in enterprise wireless. Taking advantage of dynamic spectrum sharing options such as CBRS in the United States, Celona’s Edgeless Enterprise architecture is designed to automate the adoption of private cellular wireless by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

ABOUT THE NEW YORK PUBLIC LIBRARY

For 125 years, The New York Public Library has been a free provider of education and information for the people of New York and beyond. With 92 locations—including research and branch libraries—throughout the Bronx, Manhattan, and Staten Island, the Library offers free materials, computer access, classes, exhibitions, programming and more to everyone from toddlers to scholars, and has seen record numbers of attendance and circulation in recent years. The New York Public Library receives approximately 16 million visits through its doors annually and millions more around the globe who use its resources at www.nypl.org. To offer this wide array of free programming, The New York Public Library relies on both public and private funding. Learn more about how to support the Library at nypl.org/support. MEDIA CONTACT

