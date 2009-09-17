TMCnet News
New Syncron Reports Reveal 92% of Supply Chain Executives Have Implemented Pricing or Inventory Automation, 80% Lack Analytics to Achieve Expected ROI
ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syncron today released results from its new State of Aftermarket Inventory Management and State of Service Parts Pricing Management surveys. Findings reveal top challenges supply chain executives face in aftermarket inventory and pricing management, and where they stand in their adoption of technologies that optimize processes to improve business outcomes. While adoption is at an all-time high, respondents cited a lack of analytics and other factors keeping them from achieving the ROI they expected from their investment.
92% surveyed have implemented an automated system and 82% believe AI is important, but few are seeing anticipated benefits.
"As supply chain and economic volatility continues, we're seeing manufacturers who were once unsure of intelligent technologies, like AI and ML, realizing how critical these solutions are to their ability to compete through unpredictable conditions," says Anneliese Schulz, chief revenue officer, Syncron. "As promising as this seems, only manufacturers that understand the importance of vetting a provider's AI and ML claims, selecting a partner with deep domain and industry knowledge, and training their workforce to fully utilize the technology will seethe measurable results."
Technology Adoption is Only the First Step
Automation Driving Customer Satisfaction
Managing Aftermarket in a Difficult Environment
"These survey results affirm what we often hear from manufacturers when they come to us looking for a more flexible, sophisticated solution," Schulz continues. "It's our utmost mission at Syncron to not only innovate industry-leading solutions that enable them to overcome the most complex aftermarket challenges but to also serve as a trusted partner ensuring they reap the greatest possible return on their technology investment."
Read the full reports at: State of Aftermarket Service Parts Pricing Report and State of Aftermarket Inventory Management Report.
