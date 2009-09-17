[July 14, 2022] Leap Telecom Receives 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News Cadence Honored for Exceptional Innovation DENVER, CO July 12th, 2022 - Leap Telecom announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities in print, in person and online, has named Cadence as a 2022 Unified Communications Product of the Year Award winner.



Cadence offers a full suite of PBX (News - Alert) functionality, as well as Enterprise SIP trunks, complete with native Microsoft Teams integration, providing customers with integrated voice services directly from within the Teams client. "It is an honor to have our Cadence Hosted PBX solution be recognized as a UC Product of the Year," said Kerry Garrison (News - Alert), Director of Product Marketing for Leap Telecom. "Our team has worked very hard to provide an easy-to-use, and yet powerful solution for the SMB market."

"It gives me great pleasure to honor Leap Telecom as a 2022 recipient of TMC's (News - Alert) Unified Communications Product of the Year Award for their innovative solution, Cadence," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Our judges were very impressed with the ingenuity and excellence displayed by Leap Telecom in their groundbreaking work on Cadence."

Winners of the 2022 Unified Communications (News - Alert) Product of the Year Award will be highlighted in INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine online. About Leap Telecom Founded by telecom pioneers in 2004, Leap is the retail subsidiary of Teliax (News - Alert), inc., an innovative software company focused on business IP communications. Leap's software and network are built with in-house technology that helps drive prices down across the telecommunications industry.

