[July 13, 2022] New FIPS 140-2 Certified, Hardware Encrypted External SSD by Kanguru Delivers Enhanced Data Security Storage For Both Windows And MacOS

MILLIS, Mass., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguru announces a new FIPS 140-2 Certified External Solid-State Drive with enhanced security. The new Defender SSD350™ hardware encrypted solid state drive series provides organizations with data protection at its best. The TAA Compliant, Defender SSD350 family of solid-state drives is ideal for high-security environments, including government, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, energy/utilities and other security-conscious organizations that rely on benchmark FIPS 140-2 Certification and military-grade, hardware encryption to meet strict security demands. Designed and built under the independent and rigorous testing verification process conducted by the National Institute of Standards for Technology (NIST), the Defender SSD350 provides organizations with exceptional data security and value. Packed with military grade security features for both MacOS and Windows, it can also be remotely managed for a complete data security solution. Security/IT Administrators can monitor their organization's Kanguru Defender® drives anywhere in the world with the Kanguru Remote Management Console™ (KRMC™), which allows Admins to enforce security policies, locate lost or stolen drives, manage security settings remotely and much more. The enhanced security features of the Defender SSD350 hardware encrypted solid state drive family include: FIPS 140-2 Certified (Cert #4228)

FIPS 197 Certified 256-bit AES Hardware Encrypted (XTS Mode) Solid State Drive

SuperSpeed USB 3 (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)

Remotely Manageable from Anywhere in The World

Secure Firmware

Simple and Easy to Use

Real-time, On-Board AntiVirus Scanning

Rugged Alloy Housing

Windows and MacOS Compatible

Available Capacities: 480GB, 1T, 2T, 4T and 8T

TAA Compliant and Assembled in the US

Meets Compliance Standards (HIPAA, GLBA, SOX, GDPR, etc.)

Powered by USB Remotely managing Defender SSD350 encrypted data storage drives with KRMC further enhances security for organizations. With a 1-, 2- or 3-year subscription through a cloud-hosted interface or self-hosted Enterprise solution, IT Administrators can: Schedule Actions (Present or Future)

Create Graphical Reports

Locate Drives Via IP Address

Control IP and Domain Access (Safelist/Restrict)

Group Devces

Message Users of Devices Remotely

Modify policies and Actions (Password Strength, Permissions/Restrictions, Number of Retries, Rate of Password Changes, Update/Erase/Disable Drives, etc.)

SAML Integration for Federated Logins with Microsoft® ADFS, PingFederate, and Okta



Kanguru Remote Management Console also provides options for an administrator to authenticate multiple administrators with KRMC Cloud Pro, allowing organizations to segment specific drives with different departments, management, or specific levels of security. Starting at just $279 for the 480GB capacity SSD, The Kanguru Defender SSD350 uses energy efficient technology for superb performance, and provides generous data capacities up to 8 Terabytes of hardware encrypted data storage. For organizations that do not require the high demand for FIPS 140-2 Certification, Kanguru offers the Defender SSD 35 for commercial environments, with the same great security features. Along with solid state drives, the Kanguru Defender SSD/HDD family provides traditional hard drives with the FIPS 140-2 Certified Defender HDD350 Hard Drive, or the Defender HDD 35 starting at $169.95.

The Kanguru Defender SSD350 Encrypted Solid State Drive is available now for purchase at kanguru.com or from any one of their authorized Kanguru Channel Partners. Kanguru is a global leader in manufacturing high-security storage products, providing the best in FIPS 140-2 and Common Criteria Certified, hardware encrypted, Defender® secure USB drives and fully-integrated remote management security applications. Kanguru also manufactures duplicators for Blu-Ray, DVD, Hard Drives, SSDs and more, along with secure firmware USB drives, optical drive burners, and solid-state drives. For more information on Kanguru, please visit www.kanguru.com. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: Don Wright, Marketing Manager

Kanguru Solutions

[email protected]

(1) 508-376-4245 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-fips-140-2-certified-hardware-encrypted-external-ssd-by-kanguru-delivers-enhanced-data-security-storage-for-both-windows-and-macos-301585150.html SOURCE Kanguru Solutions

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]