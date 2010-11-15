[July 12, 2022] New Study Shows Advanced Practice Providers Will Play a Growing Role in Primary Care, Other Specialties Moving Forward

In a new survey of more than 60 organizations representing over 3,000 Advanced Practice Providers (APPs), Coker Group found that three-fourths of diverse health systems have a strategy in place to increase the use of their APPs, which includes Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs) and Physician Assistants (PAs). One of the largest studies focusing specifically on these roles, the 2022 Advanced Practice Provider Strategy & Oversight Survey provides key data points to help hospitals and medical groups better utilize their APPs and support physicians in their oversight and training, while also spotlighting key areas for leaders to be aware of when pursuing an APP strategy. The research from Coker Group, a national healthcare advisory firm based in Alpharetta, Ga., found that organizations who said they are increasing APP involvement were responding to several marketdrivers, including the need to improve access to care, adapt to organizational growth, and improve the efficiency and quality of care. These needs have been magnified nationally across healthcare following the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing labor shortage.



"Our goal in creating this survey was to fill some of the gaps in data-driven information available and to better understand industry best practices," said Matt Jensen, Senior Manager at the Coker Group. "When organizations utilize APPs in the right way, they're able to expand patient access, increase quality and drive performance. Across healthcare, however, hiring experienced APPs is extremely difficult, and the survey reflects that by showing just how many organizations are investing the time and resources required to onboard and train new APPs." Roughly 67% of those polled said they allow their physicians to choose if they work with APPs for coverage of certain responsibilities. But about half of those physicians are hesitant to work with others, citing a heavy time commitment and a lack of incentive. The experience of an APP also makes a difference in physicians' usage, with respondents indicating they spend more than 2.5 times the amount of time supervising APPs with less than two years of experience.

When asked about the barriers physicians have in their willingness to oversee APPs, the majority cited the time commitment and a lack of monetary incentive. While 46 % of those overseeing APPs receive a fixed stipend for their supervision, 36 % said there was no additional compensation. The 2022 study serves as the inaugural data set to provide insight and information on APP staffing and utilization, serving as a baseline for future research. To learn more about these insights and others, visit cokergroup.com. About Coker Group Coker Group, a national healthcare advisory firm, assists hospitals, physician groups, and provider consortiums to develop customized solutions in five primary service areas: strategy, operations, finance, technology and compliance. Our mission is to tailor an approach for each client that ensures strategic differentiation in the marketplace and the achievement of every goal across all performance areas. Through principled professional consulting, Coker Group assists healthcare providers in their pursuit of a sound business model and an enhanced patient experience. Coker Group's advisors have the experience and creativity to find the right solution for any market and healthcare entity. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712006011/en/

