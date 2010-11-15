New Report from Opensignal Reinforces T-Mobile's 5G Leadership

America's most awarded 5G network keeps racking up the wins! Opensignal's new USA 5G Experience Report, published today, gives T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) top marks for fastest 5G Download Speed and 5G Upload Speed, along with the best 5G Availability and 5G Reach nationwide. And it's not even close.

New Report from Opensignal Reinforces T-Mobile's 5G Leadership. Opensignal's July 2022 5G Experience Report once again shows T-Mobile's lead over competitors in 5G speeds and availability (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Our early bets in 5G are paying off, and T-Mobile customers are benefitting big time," said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. "Year after year and report after report, T-Mobile continues to lead the industry in 5G speed and availability. And that won't change as we continue rolling out the best network in the country."

Similar to Opensignal's January 2022 report, T-Mobile customers get the fastest average 5G download and upload speeds, with users experiencing average speeds of 171 Mbps and 17.8 Mbps respectively. T-Mobile customers can also take advantage of these blazing fast speeds in more places. Opensignal confirms T-Mobile has the best 5G Reach, meaning customers get a 5G signal in more places across the country. The report also confirms that T-Mobile has the best 5G Availability showing T-Mobile customers were connected to 5G 2x more often than AT&T customers… and OVER 3x more often than Verizon customers. Talk about a lead!

With more than 20 reports from third-party industry experts like Ookla and umlaut in the last two years granting T-Mobile 5G top marks, alongside awards like being recognized for 5G development and more, T-Mobile 5G continues to live up to the hype as the most awarded network in the nation.







Opensignal's report comes on the back of the Un-carrier's recent industry-changing achievements, like launching Voice Over 5G, accomplishing the world's first standalone 5G carrier aggregation on a commercial device and expanding 5G home internet to 40 million homes.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G with the country's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. The Un-carrier's Extended Range 5G covers nearly everyone in the country - 315 million people across 1.8 million square miles. 225 million people nationwide are covered with super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G, and T-Mobile expects to cover 260 million in 2022 and 300 million next year.

