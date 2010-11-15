TMCnet News
New Study: Professional Video is in Urgent Need of Modernization
SundaySky, the leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) video platform, announced the findings of its "The Pulse On Professional Video" survey and research report, which covers emerging trends in how businesses create and use video today. The research showed that businesses lag behind in adopting technology for video creation, with the majority (59%) relying solely on people resources such as in-house specialists as well as external agencies, consultants and freelancers.
While businesses use videos in myriad ways, including reaching prospects, onboarding and educating customers and/or engaging employees, their emphasis on traditional video production methods instead of technology creates challenges for scaling video creation, delivering personalized videos, and updating content over time. As a result, 95% of businesses face barriers to expanding their use of video.
"Our research reveals technology is severely underutilized by businesses creating and personalizing videos," said Mark Tack, CMO of SundaySky. "As businesses face challenging market conditions that demand greater scrutiny on how every dollar is spent, legacy production models and tools no longer cut it. The need to embrace modernized technology that makes video creation more efficiet and scalable has never been more urgent."
Key findings include:
Methodology
SundaySky commissioned CITE Research, a leading market research firm, to survey 570 professionals (at the manager to executive level) across a range of industries in the U.S. All respondents have responsibility to incorporate professional video content into their marketing, customer care or communications strategies.
About SundaySky
SundaySky is leading the video revolution for businesses, enabling users to efficiently create, personalize, distribute and optimize video at scale. Customers such as 1-800 Contacts, Bank of America, Okta, Rent-A-Center, Select Blinds, Staples, UnitedHealthcare, United Airlines, Verizon and many others have adopted SundaySky to help their organizations drive business outcomes. SundaySky's Video Platform unleashes the true power of video by making it simple for users and scalable for organizations, resulting in improved return on investment through next level content effectiveness and efficiency. Headquartered in New York City, SundaySky has additional offices in Tel Aviv and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.sundaysky.com.
