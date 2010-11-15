[July 12, 2022] New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022, after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. New Relic will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (646) 904-5544 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally with conference ID 673873. Callers are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start to prevent any delay in joining. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of New Relic's company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 11, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (866) 813-9403 from the United States or +44-204-525-0658 internationally with conference ID 283140. About New Relic As a leader in oservability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.



