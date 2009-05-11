TMCnet News
New Release of Broadband Infrastructure Playbook to Help States Leverage $42B Investment
The Fiber Broadband Association (FBA) and NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association today announced they will discuss updates to the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook in a webinar on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 AM EDT. The first iteration of the Playbook was released in March, and Tuesday's discussion will highlight updates to the Playbook that incorporate the NTIA Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) information released in May.
Join top policy experts as they discuss the key updates to the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook during the July 12 webinar including-
A copy of the updated Broadband Infrastructure Playbook can be downloaded at https://www.fiberbroadband.org/page/playbook.
"With the latest update to the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook, we're providing states with the latest information as they embark on closing the digital divide and building high-speed, future-proof fiber infrastructure that will last for generations," said Gary Bolton, President and CEO at the Fiber Broadband Association. "With deadlines approaching and the work set to begin as states look to develop a five-year plan, the FBA stands ready to assist to ensure each state and every home can leverage this once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring everyone and every community forward."
"State offices are central players in overcoming our nation's remaining broadband challenges, and even the most prepared of them have significant work ahead. Whether they retrofit existing grant programs to comply with NTIA requirements or create completely new broadband programs, our playbook is designed to help guide these efforts," said Shirley Bloomfield, Chief Executive Officer at NTCA. "This playbook will be instrumental in helping each state realize the promise of the BEAD program and build a better broadband future for everyone."
Register here for the July 12, 2022, webinar on the latest updates to the Broadband Infrastructure Playbook.
