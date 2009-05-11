TMCnet News
New Study Finds High-Value Consumers Now Expect Advanced Video Communications
If you're talking to customers and want them to listen, say it with video.
A new survey of 2,000 adults in the U.S. and U.K. examined how consumers prefer to receive communications from brands. Among the top takeaways was the desire for video, with 62% of respondents saying they want more video from brands. Gen Z and high earners wanted video even more (79% and 78% respectively) and were more likely to want those videos to be personalized, interactive and customizable.
Other top findings include:
Growing demand for advanced video tech among Gen Z and high earners
Perhaps the study's most surprising finding is the similarity in preferences between two of the highest value consumer segments - Gen Z and high earners.
For example, while most people who responded said they wanted personalized video, zoomers and high earners wanted it the most. Compared to other demographics, they were also more likely to want advanced video functionality like interactvity and user customization.
But despite consumer interest, video, particularly advanced video, is severely underused as a communications tool. Nearly 75% of respondents say they rarely or never receive video from brands.
"Companies think they're using video to its full potential, but most aren't using it to communicate with current customers, despite consumer demand for it," said Yotam Benami, Idomoo CMO. "That untapped demand - especially for advanced video functionality among high-value demographics - is an opportunity for brands to capture attention and improve their CX."
This market study was commissioned by Idomoo and conducted by Arlington Research in January 2022.
For an exclusive copy of the complete study, please contact [email protected].
About Idomoo
Idomoo's fully open Next Generation Video Platform combines data with video to deliver an unparalleled customer experience. Enterprises can create millions of interactive and Personalized Videos in cinematic quality and up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 5x engagement and 8x conversions. Clients include global leaders like JP Morgan Chase, Google, Vodafone, Ubisoft, Oracle and more. For information, visit www.idomoo.com.
About Arlington
Arlington Research is a full-service independent market research agency. They provide clients around the world with robust data via quantitative research, in-depth exploration via qualitative research and audits on what's out there already via desk research. The director-level team focuses on intelligent analysis and creative insight to help clients bring their story to life. Each piece of research is reliable, robust and analyzed to ensure it creates maximum impact. For information, visit www.arlingtonresearch.global.
