[July 11, 2022]

NEW VIRTUAL MARKETPLACE FOR KENTUCKY MANUFACTURED HOUSING INSTITUTE

FRANKFORT, Ky., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Logan Hanes, Executive Director of the Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute today unveiled a state-of-the-art online virtual marketplace of factory-built homes available in the Bluegrass State. The comprehensive consumer platform allows Kentucky homebuyers the capability to browse, select and tour manufactured homes & modular homes for sale online.

KMHI's new website, www.KentuckyManufacturedHomes.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Kentucky's manufactured and modular housing, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities, and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.







This new site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

About The Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute

The Kentucky Manufactured Housing Institute (KMHI) is the trade association representing the factory-built housing industry in Kentucky. KMHI supports its members with training, continuing education, and information — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell and finance factory-built homes have access to the best industry practices available.

KMHI's members are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across the Bluegrass State.

Contact: Logan Hanes

(502)223-0490

SOURCE Kentucky Manufactured Housing Association