[July 07, 2022] New SiTimeDirect Online Store Ships Fully-Customized Precision Timing Solutions as Fast as 48 Hours

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM), a leader in precision timing, today opened SiTimeDirect™ - the industry's first online store to ship fully-customized precision timing solutions; most ship as fast as 48 hours. The speed and flexibility, during global semiconductor shortages, eliminates delays and accelerates revenue for electronics companies. Additionally, with over 150 billion configurations available due to SiTime's unique programmability, engineers get exactly what they want, when they want it. "Precision timing is the heartbeat of electronics. In a supply constrained market, hardware engineers often wait up to 20 weeks or longer to get the exact timing specifications required," said Piyush Sevalia, executive vice president of marketing at SiTime. "With our unique programmable architecture and SiTimeDirect, engineers can configure their exact specification online, get the part shipped in 48 hours, and deliver the best system performance, on-time and reliably. SiTimeDirect provides an end-to-end e-commerce experience, where engineers can configure, compare, purchase, and get immediate online or in-person support. SiTimeDirect is a key step to significantly grow SiTime's customer base by 2025." SiTimeDirect enables 24x7x365 access to the full programmable architecture of SiTime devices on www.sitime.com. On the front end, a part number generator tool allows configuration of up to 10 timing specifications. For example, frequency with up to 6 decimal places of precision, frequency stability ranging from ±0.1 ppm to ±50 ppm, a variety of operating voltages, and output drive strength, which allows the engineer to minimize electrical interference. Once configured, a variety of shipment and payment options are available, and customized parts are shipped in as little as 48 hours. These benefits are especially useful in today's global semiconductor shortage, where lack of component availability is forcing some electronics companies to delay projects. SiTimeDirect Online Store Provides Familiar E-Commerce Experience The SiTimeDirect online store enables electronics companies to launch their products faster, more efficiently, and with higher performance. Fast Shipment: With SiTime's unique programmable architecture, custom configurations can be produced from blank parts in quantities from one to 5,000 units and shipped in as little as twoworking days. This is a faster shipment service than is available from any distributor or other sales outlet.

With SiTime's unique programmable architecture, custom configurations can be produced from blank parts in quantities from one to 5,000 units and shipped in as little as twoworking days. This is a faster shipment service than is available from any distributor or other sales outlet. Rapid Configuration: For any programmable SiTime product, customers can configure up to 10 parameters, including frequency, stability, output drive, output pin configuration, and operating voltage. Most configurations are complete in around two minutes using the Part Number Generator.

For any programmable SiTime product, customers can configure up to 10 parameters, including frequency, stability, output drive, output pin configuration, and operating voltage. Most configurations are complete in around two minutes using the Part Number Generator. Live Support: Place an order directly on SiTime.com through the new order page, where a live chat service guides customers to the right solution. For larger orders, customers can connect with a SiTime expert directly by going to SiTime.com contact us.



SiTime.com/buy to order a SiTime part number today. Learn more about the SiTime MEMS timing product portfolio.

North American customers can order up to 5,000 units immediately, with expansion to EMEA in Fall 2022. For larger orders, customers can connect with a SiTime expert directly by going to SiTime.com contact us. Download SiTimeDirect image. About SiTime SiTime Corporation is the precision timing company. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com. Note on Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events. These forward-looking statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to configure products to customer specifications; our ability to ship products; quality and performance of our products; and other risks and uncertainties described more fully in our documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information about these and other risks that may impact our business is set forth in our more recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof and qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005256/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]