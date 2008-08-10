TMCnet News
New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $1.3 Billion Global Market for Submarine Batteries by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO , July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Submarine Batteries - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: January 2022
Global Submarine Batteries Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $289 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $222.9 Million by 2026
The Submarine Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$289 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$222.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
SSBN Segment to Reach US$254.4 Million by the year 2026
In the global SSBN segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$148.4 Million will reach a projected size of US$216.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More
