TMCnet News
|
New York Life Releases 2020-2021 ESG Report
New York Life, America's largest mutual life insurer1, today released the company's 2020-2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights New York Life's approach to ESG, which is rooted in our core values of humanity and integrity, supported by our mutuality and financial strength.
"We must be thoughtful about-and, more importantly, accountable for-our decisions and actions because, in the bigger picture, we are all in this together," write CEO and President Craig DeSanto and Chairman Ted Mathas in the Report's opening letter. "Our impact extends beyond the scope of our business operations and supporting our most immediate constituents. We have been putting our financial and other corporate resources behind organizations and initiatives aimed at creating opportunities and promising futures for people from all walks of life, as well as addressing the economic and societal inequalities that have become increasingly apparent in our nation."
The Report covers many aspects of New York Life's business-from the company's long-term strategy to be there for our policy owners, to the way the company strives to be a force for good in society. Additionally, this report also includes our first Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) index, which discusses the ways we are managing climate risk at New York Life.
To view New York Life's 2020-2021 ESG Report, visit here.
About New York Life
1Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 5/23/2022. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220630005203/en/
10/08/2008
12/04/2012
09/22/2011