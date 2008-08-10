TMCnet News
|
New Study from StrategyR Highlights a $264.8 Billion Global Market for Aviation Asset Management by 2026
SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Aviation Asset Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
FACTS AT A GLANCE
What's New for 2022?
Edition: 8; Released: January 2022
Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and muc more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry
ABSTRACT-
Global Aviation Asset Management Market to Reach $264.8 Billion by 2026
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $55.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $54.4 Billion by 2026
Regulatory Certifications Segment to Reach US$63.1 Billion by the year 2026
MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.
Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android
About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.
CONTACTS:
LINKS
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-from-strategyr-highlights-a-264-8-billion-global-market-for-aviation-asset-management-by-2026--301576577.html
SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
10/08/2008
12/04/2012
09/22/2011