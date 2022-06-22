[May 12, 2022] New SANS Product Review Explores LogicHub Security Automation Capabilities

Leading security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) and managed detection and response (MDR) provider LogicHub today announced the publication of the new SANS Product Review "LogicHub Security Automation Capabilities Review." The detailed evaluation, written by SANS analysts Chris Crowley and Nate Kenyon, explores LogicHub's extensive capabilities and highlights how LogicHub can be applied in a security operations context. According to the reviewers, "The biggest challenge for an analyst is synthesis of disparate information across varying technology. LogicHub tool's core mission is to perform that synthesis and analysis in a fast, accurate, and human supporting manner." The reviewers found that the LogicHub platform, which includes XDR/SOAR and MDR, gives security analysts substantial flexibility to leverage AI and machine learning driven threat detection to triage events, develop custom playbooks, and provide one-click response options. "This independent evaluation by the well-respected SANS organization is a strong validation of the value that our automated security solution delivers to security analyst teams," said Ryan Thomas, VP of Product Management, LogicHub. "Our goal is to enable security teams to intelligently automate the majority of their detection and response processes so that their human experts can focus on high value security activities." The review highlights key LogicHub features and capabilities, wth screenshots and a step-by-step guide, including:



Extensive product integrations, which allow for automatic enrichment of data that will save analysts time, including prebuilt metrics views as well as customizable metric views

Built-in mapping of detections to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, providing assurance to an organization that it has confidence in its coverage for the threats most likely to affect that organization and a method for ongoing defensive tuning to counter likely threats

Visibility, threat detection, investigation, and response actions

Customizable use cases that intuitively provide flexibility and configurability

Appropriate user account and role configuration, as well as data segmentation, which delivers multi-tenancy style segmentation of access to data per user role. Visit https://info.logichub.com/logichub-security-automation-capabilities-review to download a copy of the SANS LogicHub Security Automation Capabilities Review. About LogicHub

Founded by seasoned cybersecurity veterans from ArcSight and Sumo Logic, LogicHub is built on the principle that every decision process for threat detection and response can and should be automated. LogicHub's managed detection and response (MDR) service is built on the LogicHub XDR/SOAR platform, which can be leveraged as a service or deployed as an independently managed platform. LogicHub delivers intelligent automation-driven extended detection and response solutions that are flexible enough to fit any customer's requirements. LogicHub solutions adapt and grow with our customers as their needs change, delivering deeper detection, faster response, and lower dwell times. For more information, visit www.logichub.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220512005177/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]