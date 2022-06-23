[May 10, 2022] New Relic to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences: J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. ET

Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 3:55 p.m. ET.

Baird 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 9:40 a.m. ET. The live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the events, replays will be made available at the same location. About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not pinions. Delivered through the industry's first usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com.



