New Research Uncovers Edge Computing Challenges and Highlights Strategies for Future Proofing Edge Capabilities
Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today unveiled findings from a newly commissioned IDC White Paper entitled, Succeeding at Digital First Connected Operations, that highlights the power of edge computing in enabling the shift to a digital-first world. The white paper details responses from over 1,000 IT and operations professionals across industrial, healthcare, education, and other verticals as well as a series of in-depth interviews with industrial enterprises. Respondents were global, representing firms in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, The United Kingdom, India, and Ireland. The organizations ranged in size from 100 to more than 1,000 employees. Responses provided insights about the factors driving edge investments, the challenges firms faced while deploying to the edge, obstacles to continued investment, and strategic recommendations to future-proof edge capabilities.
"As organizations seek to create new or improved experiences for customers and to become more operationally efficient, improve safety and security, and become more sustainable, they are leaning more on digital technologies. The white paper examines the crucial role that edge computing and edge deployments play in enabling digital-first, connected operations," says Chris Hanley, SVP, Commercial Operations & Global Channels, leading edge commercial strategy, Schneider Electric. "It highlights strategies that IT professional and decision makers can adopt to future proof their edge computing capabilities to support remote, connected, secure, reliable, resilient, and sustainable operations."
Edge computing is one of the major enablers of a digital-first paradigm. In fact, the most common use cases of edge infrastructure include cybersecurity systems to monitor the operational network locally as well as storing and processing operational data to bring it to the cloud. Further, when organizations were asked why they were investing in edge computing to support these workloads, respondents cited, "improve cybersecurity" (50 per cent) and "systems resiliency and reliability" (44 per cent). Yet, there are various challenges that organizations must overcome to ensure their edge infrastructure, and thus, their connected operations, are resilient and reliable. Despite the promise of the edge, many organizations report connectivity and power outage concerns. In fact, 32 per cent of respondents have experienced a "lack of connectivity or slow connectivity" with their edge deployments. Further, 31 per cent have experienced a "utility power outage or power surge lasting more than 60 seconds."
Challenges to overcome when transitioning to digital-first connected operations
"Resilient edge resurces are the foundation for shifting to digital-first, connected operations," said Jennifer Cooke, Research Director, Edge Strategies, IDC. "Organizations will become vulnerable if and when their technology fails. To future proof edge deployments, leaders must develop a strategy that addresses concerns, such as cybersecurity and connectivity issues, and ensures access to the skills required to maintain resilient edge infrastructures."
How organizations can future-proof edge capabilities to support their transition to digital-first connected operations
As a trusted partner and full solution provider, Schneider Electric works closely with customers in designing their strategies to ensure certainty, resiliency, security and sustainability throughout the design, deployment and management at the edge via:
Download the entire IDC White Paper, sponsored by Schneider Electric, Succeeding at Connected Operations with Edge Computing, doc #US48982222 , April 2022) here.
Explore Schneider Electric's edge computing solutions and Ecostruxure IT solutions
About Schneider Electric
Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.
Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.
We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, endpoint to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.
We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.
Discover the newest perspectives shaping sustainability, electricity 4.0, and next generation automation on Schneider Electric Insights
