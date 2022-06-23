TMCnet News
New Research Shows Rise in Digital Audio and Video Streaming Ads to Reach Physicians and Patients
Healthcare industry sees 61% increase in impressions from digital audio advertisements, finding them 120% more effective than digital display
BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's Veeva Commercial Summit, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) released new findings about the diversification of digital media used in direct-to-consumer and healthcare professional (HCP) advertising in the U.S. The Veeva Crossix 2022 Trends in Health Advertising Report examines marketing campaigns across more than 230 life sciences brands and finds a notable increase in the use of digital audio and video channels, with marketers creating more targeted, meaningful brand conversations.
The report aggregates media measurement and health data across $6 billion in 2021 advertising investments. It looks at year-over-year changes in consumer media behavior and the mix of digital channels used to reach both patients and HCPs, including:
"In a world of digital choice, healthcare marketers are leaning on data to uncover new strategies for optimizing their media spend," said Sarah Caldwell, general manager of Veeva Crossix Analytics. "The most data-driven brands are successfully boosting their reach and conversions with a more diverse, targeted mix of patient and HCP touchpoints."
