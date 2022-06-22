TMCnet News
New TVA Report Details Efforts to Empower Sustainable Communities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority, the nation's largest public power provider, released its Fiscal Year 2021 Sustainability Report on Wednesday, sharing the agency's comprehensive efforts to be a national leader in environmental, social and governance initiatives as it creates a more sustainable future across seven states.
"Sustainability is deeply rooted in TVA's culture, and it's our cornerstone as we deliver innovative solutions that are transforming our seven-state region and beyond," said Jeff Lyash, TVA President & CEO. "With a track record of sustainability leadership, we are looking ahead – building a future that leaves no one behind in the new clean energy economy."
Building Sustainable Communities
Today, many companies select the Tennessee Valley to do business because of TVA's low-cost, reliable and clean energy. For example, in April, Envision AESC, a world-leading electric vehicle battery technology company, announced a 2,000 job, $2 billion investment to build a new battery factory in Bowling Green, KY, because of TVA's renewable energy programs.
"Our region is the nation's premier destination for business, and a big reason for that is because of TVA's sustainability efforts," said Lyash. "Soon 2,000 families will have good jobs and the Envision's facility will be powered by 100% renewable energy."
Sustainability t TVA
This year's sustainability report highlights actions TVA has made – and will continue to make – to assist communities through the clean energy transition.
Clean Energy Economy
Equitable Energy Transition
Energy Innovation
"There is no single answer to achieving our nation's sustainability targets," said Lyash. "What is important is that we take all the actions necessary to deploy the world's most advanced clean energy programs and technologies, as well as invest in our communities, to help the people of the Tennessee Valley and support our nation's climate and energy security goals."
TVA places a high priority on transparency. TVA's 2021 Sustainability Report was developed with the input from customers, communities, local power companies and environmental advocacy organizations to simply tell the region's decarbonization journey.
Additional reports on TVA's diversity and inclusion efforts, strategic planning, financial health, new nuclear program and more can be reviewed at tva.com/about-tva/reports.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power distributors serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
Editor's Note: Click here for the report graphics.
Media Contact: Scott Fiedler, Chattanooga, 901-414-6964
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tva-report-details-efforts-to-empower-sustainable-communities-301539736.html
SOURCE Tennessee Valley Authority
