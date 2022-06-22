[May 04, 2022] New Project in Latin America for NHOA: 30MWh to Support the Electrical Grid in Peru

Regulatory News: NHOA (NHOA.PA, formerly Engie EPS) is pleased to announce the award of a turn-key 30MWh energy storage system for ENGIE Energía Perú in Chilca, the core of Peruvian power generation. With this project NHOA consolidates its proven experience in thermal power plant retrofitting, a crucial application to reduce CO2 emissions at the electrical system level. The battery-based energy storage system to be installed in the 800MW Chilca power plant will improve the Peruvian grid stability by providing Primary Frequency Regulation services, bringing economic benefits while increasing the system efficiency. "We are thrilled to announce this award, the third thermal power plant retrofitting developed by NHOA for the ENGIE group and the largest project of its kind in Latin America. Our engineers designed an optimized energy storage system that meets the required performance while minimizing footprint and cost, and this has been the key to our new achievement, that strengthens NHOA's role in the Americas" commented Luca Roccia, NHOA Vice President Americas. The Chilca project has been developed by NHOA Energy, NHOA Group's Global Business Line dedicated to stationary energy storage, through a synergic effort of oth its Italian Engineering Center and its American platform in charge of energy storage projects in North, Center, and South America.



With this project, that follows the recent award of two utility scale systems in the US, NHOA reinforces its position in the American market, despite Covid-19 restrictions and globally disrupted supply chains. NHOA

NHOA S.A. (formerly Engie EPS), global player in energy storage and e-mobility, active in the construction of the largest fast and ultra-fast charging infrastructure in Southern Europe, develops technologies enabling the transition towards clean energy and sustainable mobility, shaping the future of a next generation living in harmony with our planet. Listed on Euronext Paris regulated market (NHOA.PA), NHOA forms part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. NHOA, with offices in France, Spain, United States and Australia, maintains entirely in Italy research, development and production of its technologies.

