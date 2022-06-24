[May 03, 2022] New DTN Agronomy Solution Delivers Integrated Grower Insights for Agriculture Retailers

DTN®, a data, analytics, and technology company, has announced the launch of DTN Agronomy, a comprehensive, cloud-based solution that streamlines farm and field data collection and agronomic insights with in-app communication for agriculture agronomists and retailers. Bringing significant data science capabilities to the new platform, DTN has developed a configurable, yet consolidated view for ag retailers that delivers timely, detailed data that can be interpreted and shared directly from the application. "Timing is everything in ag," said Grey Montgomery, Head of Ag Product and Operations at DTN. "Our agribusiness customers have told us it takes too long to collect, consolidate and understand information from multiple sources and platforms and deliver accurate and relevant information for grower customers. DTN Agronomy solves for that and adds our proprietary data ad modeling capabilities, allowing agribusiness reps to quickly source and, importantly to communicate, meaningful insights that can help them serve more growers with customized recommendations that in turn helps grow their business."



Designed for agronomists and ag retailers, DTN Agronomy bridges robust agribusiness retail inputs with hyperlocal and field-level agronomic and location data to help users anticipate, generate and communicate meaningful insights to their customers. Additional investments in machine learning and enhanced agronomic modeling capabilities, following the 2020 acquisition of ClearAg, allow DTN Agronomy to deliver the kind of differentiated intelligence that agribusiness can rely on, using both proprietary data as well as customer-specific and field-side inputs from agribusiness representatives. DTN Agronomy is available through a mobile app designed to facilitate field-side sales opportunities as well as an online platform. For more information about how DTN delivers operational intelligence for agribusinesses, visit Agribusiness - DTN.

About DTN : Operational Intelligence for Confident Decisions As a data, analytics, and technology company, DTN delivers operational intelligence to organizations with complex supply chains around the world. We are committed to breaking through the noise and providing operationally critical, actionable intelligence customers can depend on to drive confident decision-making. We have earned our customers' trust by delivering real-time insights that ensure decisions can be make quickly and confidently. Together with our customers, we uncover new insights and create solutions that improve entire industries. And we do so while maintaining our independence to ensure our customers can make the right decision for their bottom line, their customers, and their employees. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005550/en/

