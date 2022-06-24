[May 03, 2022] New Trials App Allows Providers to Recommend Clinical Trials as Therapeutic Option to Patients During Consultations

App overcomes major awareness roadblock at the point-of-care so providers and coordinators ideally never overlook possible clinical trial opportunities for patients BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IllumiCare , a pioneer in point-of-care healthcare information technology, has automated the process of connecting patients to local or hybrid clinical trials during an appointment or consultation through its new Trials App on the Smart Ribbon®. IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon® is a non-intrusive ribbon of information that floats above the EHR at point-of-care, nudging providers on different actions and information from more than 20 apps. The Trials App, specifically, nudges providers in real-time if the patient they are seeing meets the referral criteria for an institutional clinical trial, as established by the local research team. "Meetings between doctors and patients provide a critical opportunity to determine which clinical trials may serve as a therapeutic option for a patient, yet historically, this information is either hard to access or is provided through general, obtrusive lert systems in the EHR," said Mukul Mehra, MD, CMO of IllumiCare "The Trials App presents patient-specific clinical trials for consideration within the clinician's workflow, streamlining the process from awareness to enrollment for providers, study coordinators and patients."



IllumiCare's Trials App is the first available tool that works within the existing EHR system to alert providers about trials matching their specific patient's criteria at the time most prime for the conversation about options, increasing their likelihood to join. In addition, it's the only technology that takes that match a step further and directly connects patients to trial coordinators for follow up, enabled by one simple click. Coordinators have a full view of patients interested in a trial and can control referral criteria within the App and sort data to match criteria for reports and to prioritize studies, giving them control over the recruitment process without EHR programming. This process makes it easier for coordinators to comprehensively track a patients' journey within the recruitment process, allowing them to tailor communication and increase participation.

"The golden handoff in clinical trials occurs when a treating provider refers a patient to a local coordinator for follow-up. Today, this is a painfully manual process, and the Trials App enables that process in a floating window, connecting all players within clinical trials into one seamless solution," said G.T. LaBorde, CEO of IllumiCare. "Data shows that patients who enroll in a clinical trial referred by their provider have higher enrollment, participation and completion than someone who finds the trial on their own. This App will amplify these conversations between provider and patient, increasing patient recruitment while expediting it. CROs and sponsors can leverage this point-of-care nudging technology to enroll and close their studies faster, thereby more quickly bringing the latest life saving innovations to market. The Trials App is available on IllumiCare's Smart Ribbon®. For more information, visit https://illumicare.com/trials-app/ . View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-trials-app-allows-providers-to-recommend-clinical-trials-as-therapeutic-option-to-patients-during-consultations-301538433.html SOURCE IllumiCare

