[May 03, 2022] New UiPath Study Reveals Half of Office Workers Willing to Resign From Their Jobs As Global Labor Shortage Amplifies Employee Burnout

According to new study commissioned by UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, the majority of global office workers are feeling increased pressure at work due to colleagues resigning in the past year. As a result, 48% say they would consider resigning from their jobs in the next six months. UiPath's 2022 Office Worker Survey also found that monotonous tasks are amplifying employee unhappiness and uncertainty, and that employees would welcome new processes and technologies such as automation to allow them to focus on work that matters. The third annual UiPath survey of global office workers uncovered the impact that the Great Resignation is having on employees' roles and responsibilities, career trajectories, and overall experience. The assessment found that: The Great Resignation is an acute business challenge: Around the world, office workers are feeling increased pressure at work because their colleagues are quitting. Alarmingly, 83% of global respondents have had to take on up to six new tasks outside of their job descriptions due to their coworkers resigning-and 77% of Americans and 68% of global respondents reported that they do not know what their responsibilities are anymore. Labor shortages and mundane work are causing people to quit: 70% of respondents say they are interested or could be swayed into looking for a new job in the next six months. Nearly one-third of global respondents are currently applying for another position, and in the United States, that statistic jumps to 44%. Globally, people are motivated to seek a new position because of increased pressure on work/life balance, spending too much time on administrative tasks, and lack of training to develop or enhance new and existing skills. Expanding roles are compounded by monotonous tasks: 94% of global respondents say hey feel exhausted at the end of a workday at least one day per week. They're frustrated by mundane tasks at work, such as responding to emails (42%), scheduling calls and meetings (35%), and inputting data/creating datasets (34%).



Office workers believe automation is core to improving their job performance and satisfaction: Consistent with UiPath Office Worker Surveys in 2021 and 2020, employees feel like much of their workday is eaten up by tasks that can be automated (57% of global respondents and 67% of Americans feel this way). In addition, 91% of global respondents believe that automation can improve their job performance, namely by saving time (52%), increasing productivity (46%), and creating opportunities to focus on more important work (45%). Seventy-one percent agree they can focus on more creative work with the help of automation. Automation can help fight the Great Resignation: 73% percent of global respondents contend that incorporating automation-including training on automation-could help their organization attract new and retain existing talent. Business leaders are already on board, with 85% of those surveyed in the UiPath 2022 Executive Survey agreeing that incorporating automation and automation training into their organization will help them retain employees and attract new talent.

"Workers around the world are feeling the stress and strain of labor shortages in very personal ways, and without a shift toward more meaningful work, businesses will continue to face productivity and competitive pressures," said Bettina Koblick, Chief People Officer at UiPath. "While this issue is complex, technologies like automation can free workers' time, enable a better work-life balance, and create vastly improved efficiencies that allow business to be agile and responsive to customers. The world of work has changed and retaining and attracting workers with the aid of emerging technology is a business imperative." The 2022 Office Worker Survey polled more than 5,000 office workers across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, India, Australia, and Singapore and was conducted in February 2022. About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220503005029/en/

