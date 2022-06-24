[May 03, 2022] New Book Explores How ESG Data is Transforming a Carbon-Intense Industry

SAN DIEGO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurabl, the world’s most widely adopted ESG data management solution for commercial real estate, today announced the release of its Founder and CEO Matt Ellis’ new book, From Green to ESG: How Data-Driven Transparency Changed Real Estate for Good.

With buildings estimated to account for nearly 40% of global emissions , the book explores how the commercial real estate (CRE) industry can move away from simply checking the right boxes to call itself “green,” to how it can act on the rapidly-evolving benefits of implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) data. “ESG represents an evolution in the CRE business and an imperative, spurred on by new technologies that make it possible to acquire, interpret, and apply ESG data,” writes Ellis. “It’s propelled by sophisticated investors who demand insights into the material risks and hidden rewards of real estate. ESG — and the metrics behind it — help real estate owners measure where a real estate asset or portfolio is on the ESG spectrum, and act accordingly.” The book is a passion project from Ellis, who founded Measurabl after spending five years with CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate services company, where he was Director of Sustainability Solutions. Ellis draws upon more than 15 years of experience, and through that time, has onsistently advocated for the importance of new investment and regulatory frameworks to help catalyze the transition to a sustainable business model for real estate.



“In the past, being ‘green’ was a box for a business to check rather than an objective financial standard for value creation,” Ellis said. “As my friend and mentor, David Pogue, outlines in my book’s foreword, new topics like decarbonization, climate resilience, health and wellness, and DEI can only be addressed using recent innovations in data, tools and approaches. ESG data is evolving to meet these demands, but there’s still so much for the industry to understand around it.” Ellis founded Measurabl in 2013 to help companies and investors measure, manage and disclose ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. From Green to ESG is another tool in the company’s arsenal for CRE industry leaders to reference and utilize to meet their growing business demands.

To purchase the book, please visit the Amazon page here . Ellis will also be hosting a live Q&A on May 10, 2022, exploring the book’s key themes and strategies. To sign up for that event, please visit the registration page here . About Measurabl

Measurabl is a widely adopted ESG (environmental, social, governance) data management solution. Customers use Measurabl to measure, manage, and report ESG data on more than 12 billion square feet of commercial real estate across 90 countries. Measurabl helps the industry’s most innovative companies optimize their ESG performance, assess exposure to physical climate risk, and act on decarbonization and sustainable finance opportunities. To learn more, visit www.measurabl.com . Media Contact

Kaitlyn Gartling, CSG

720-250-7765

[email protected]





[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]