[May 03, 2022] New Dating App Connects Fishing Lovers With Their Perfect Catch A new app is launched for fishing meetups and rural dating.

CAPE CORAL, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Find Fishing Dates, a brand-new app that easily connects people who love fishing and outdoor pursuits, launched online recently. Those looking for love or simply someone to share their hobbies with can join the new platform and start meeting new, like-minded people right away. The app combines a safe platform to chat or arrange a fishing date with a huge database of nature lovers across the country. And it is not only fishing that can make someone a great catch – scuba divers, surfers, paddleboarders, swimmers, boaters, and those who simply love the outdoors are all welcome to join. "We felt that it was about time the online dating and social community had a special hub for those who love fishing and outdoor hobbies!" Angelika Adams, CEO said. "There has been a lot of chatter online for many years about how hard it can be to find love when people don't necessarily want to go on a conventional date but would much rather grab their fishing rods and head outside. So, we thought it was only atural to create Find Fishing Dates for people to meet a partner, a future spouse, or some new fishing buddies!"



New app users looking for dating in rural America, can create their free profile, with no credit card required, and the special algorithm takes their info to connect them with their perfect match. Then they can enjoy all the features of the app to their heart's content! The site will also have a blog where people can get tips about rural dating and find some inspiration for romantic outdoor date ideas – from gentle waterside strolls and watching the sunset on the beach, to thrilling scuba diving sessions and mountain bike rides.

So that as many nature lovers as possible can enjoy the app, users can choose to set their language to English or Spanish, and people of any gender or sexual orientation can join in the fun. Cast your rod for the catch of a lifetime at the Find Fishing Dates website: https://findfishingdates.com. Media Contact:

Angelika Adams

(810) 397-6811

[email protected] View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-dating-app-connects-fishing-lovers-with-their-perfect-catch-a-new-app-is-launched-for-fishing-meetups-and-rural-dating-301537621.html SOURCE Find Fishing Dates

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]