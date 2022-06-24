TMCnet News
New Data Featuring NANOBIOTIX Lead Product Candidate NBTXR3 to Be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting
Regulatory News:
NANOBIOTIX (Euronext: NANO - NASDAQ: NBTX - the "Company"), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, today announced the presentation of three abstracts featuring potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3 at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from June 3-7.
"We are aiming to significantly improve outcomes for patients with cancer through NBTXR3, and to do so we must validate the safety and efficacy of our innovation across solid tumor indications and in combination with existing treatment modalities," said Laurent Levy, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nanobiotix. "Taken together with data we have previously reported on NBTXR3 as a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, we expect the findings that will be presented at ASCO this year to add a new dimension to the story of NBTXR3 as we observe the radioenhancer's performance in combination with chemotherapy. We will also highlight the design of our ongoing pivotal phase III study evaluating NBTXR3 as a single agent for frail, elderly patients with head and neck cancer."
The accepted abstracts include:
About NBTXR3
NBTXR3 is being evaluated in locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) as the primary development pathway. The company-sponsored phase I dose escalation and dose expansion study has produced favorable safety data and early signs of efficacy. In February 2020, the United States Food and Drug Administration granted regulatory Fast Track designation for the investigation of NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy, with or without cetuximab for the treatment of patients with locally advanced HNSCC who are not eligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.
Nanobiotix has also prioritized an Immuno-Oncology development program-beginning with a Company sponsored phase I clinical study, evaluating NBTXR3 activated by radiotherapy in combination with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors for patients with locoregional recurrent or recurrent/metastatic HNSCC and for patients with lung or liver metastases from any primary cancer eligible for anti-PD-1 therapy, either naïve or resistant to prior PD-1 (either primary or secondary as per SITC criteria).
Given the Company's focus areas, and balanced against the scalable potential of NBTXR3, Nanobiotix has engaged in strategic collaborations to expand development of the product candidate in parallel with its priority development pathways. Pursuant to this strategy, in 2019 Nanobiotix entered into a broad, comprehensive clinical research collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to sponsor several phase I and phase II studies to evaluate NBTXR3 across tumor types and therapeutic combinations. In 2021, the Company entered into an additional strategic collaboration agreement with LianBio to support its global phase III study in Asia along with four future registrational studies.
About NANOBIOTIX
Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France. The company also has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States), France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland.
Nanobiotix has been listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020.
Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 30 umbrella patents associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system. The company's resources are primarily devoted to the development of its lead product candidate-NBTXR3-which is the product of its proprietary oncology platform and has already achieved market authorization in Europe for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma under the brand name Hensify®.
For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
