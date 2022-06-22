TMCnet News
|
NEW LG PURICARE AEROTOWER AIR PURIFYING FAN DELIVERS EXCEPTIONAL AIR QUALITY FOR MAXIMUM HOME COMFORT
Certified AeroTower Provides Customized Airflow and Added Layers of Protection for Any Room, Any Setting and Any Season.
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is expanding its LG PuriCare™ line to include the new LG PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan – a revolutionary product to help consumers achieve a healthier home. With powerful filtration and several fan settings to choose from, the LG PuriCare AeroTower lets users customize their air flow and achieve maximum home comfort with a sleek design.
With today's at-home lifestyle in mind, the PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan was developed to help consumers create an optimal home environment. Delivering exceptional air quality, the PuriCare AeroTower helps reduce indoor pollutants and irritants—like pollen, dust, pet dander, smoke and more – so users can breathe easy with purer, cleaner air.
"There are many factors that have played into the increased popularity of air purifiers, including consumers' desire to take control of their wellness by improving indoor air quality and creating a comfortable home environment for their family and guests," said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing, LG Electronics. "LG created the PuriCare AeroTower to meet these consumer needs and even took it a step further by developing a product that delivers cleaner, purified air that also cools to offer ultimate air flow customization for any room in the home whether it's the family room, bedroom, office or even a home gym."
Layers of Protection for Peace of Mind
Customized Airflow for Maximum Comfort
Seamlessly Blends into Any Environment
Consumers can now get the LG PuriCare AeroTower (UVnano: $599; non-UVnano: $549) at www.lg.com and major retailers nationwide, while the AeroTower purifier with heating will be launching later this year.
1 Based on independent third-party testing November, 2021.
About LG Electronics USA
Media Contacts:
LG Electronics USA
JL Lavina
Devyn Doyle
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-lg-puricare-aerotower-air-purifying-fan-delivers-exceptional-air-quality-for-maximum-home-comfort-301537038.html
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 8:30am
IoT Evolution, Industrial IoT Expo, 5G Expo, 6G Expo, The Smart City Event Conference Sessions
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 1:00-4:00pm
Continental Breakfast - For Paid Conference Pass Holders, Exhibitors, Sponsors, Speakers, Press
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 8:30am