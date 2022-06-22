[April 29, 2022] New website for craft beer lovers featuring breweries, beer festivals, and events across the US

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LocalBrews.Beer has officially launched its website that people can't get enough of. The new website was created by four friends who came together to build this one-stop source of all information on the best breweries and beer events in the US. During their travels, they have continuously kept an eye out for the best local breweries, taprooms, brewpubs and visited many beer festivals. The website has already carved out a position for itself in the industry and is gearing up to be the largest and most up-to-date brewery and beer events website in the US. "Together, we want to build the most comprehensive brewery and beer site on the web, helping everyone find just what they are looking for locally and across this great nation." On LocalBrews.Beer, people can find breweries around them that offer the kind of experience they are looking for including search options such as; does the brewery serve food, do they have a to-go beer, or are they dog friendly. It also features the bes beer festivals and events happening across the country.



While the site is newly established, it has attracted a lot of attention from users online due to the new breweries, beer festivals, and beer events added on the website every day. The team also invites people to recommend their favorite taprooms, events, and festivals that would be of interest to others. LocalBrews.Beer also features a comprehensive map that is both exciting and informative for people on their website. People can also purchase beer merch ranging from t-shirts, hoodies, socks, phone cases, and more. While on the site, people can also peruse its reviews of the best breweries and events, making it easy for beer lovers to find new hangout places and stay informed on news about breweries and beer. The team behind LocalBrews.Beer works closely with brewery owners and event organizers as well, giving businesses a dashboard to update their information all for free. In addition they offer marketing, social and local search assistance to these beer businesses to support and promote their passion for craft beer.

