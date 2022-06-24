[April 28, 2022] New Home Energy Retrofits for Durham Region

WHITBY, ON , April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Helping Canadians upgrade their homes to be more energy-efficient fights climate change, creates good jobs and helps them save on their monthly bills. Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Rory Nisan, Member of the Board of Directors of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and Councillor at the Regional Municipality of Halton, announced today a $3.4-million investment through the Community Efficiency Financing initiative to implement a home energy retrofit financing program in the Regional Municipality of Durham. The funding will go toward implementing the new Durham Greener Homes Program. The Durham Greener Homes Program offers homeowners a home energy retrofit concierge service, which will provide access to a series of supporting services, including a home energy coach, an interactive web portal with personalized renovation roadmaps and rebates. The Program will also offer access to financing services from participating lenders, to assist homeowners with financing home energy upgrade projects. The Durham Greener Homes Program will target single-family homes built between 1970 and 2000 (representing 46 percent of single-family homes in the Durham region) because these are understood to have high energy-saving potential. The program will support energy-efficiency upgrades such as high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment, thermal envelope upgrades, lighting upgrades and high-efficiency appliances. Additional eligible measures will include heat pump installation, renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, water conservation measures and indoor air quality measures. The Durham Greener Homes Program will be hosted by the Regional Municipality of Durham and administered by Windfall Ecology Centre. The Community Efficiency Financing initiative is offered through the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) delivered by FCM and funded by the Government of Canada. CEF helps communities of all sizes implement innovative local financing programs that directly help homeowners cut their greenhouse gas emissions, make their homes more energy-efficient, comfortable and affordable, while creating local jobs and keeping the local economy moving.



This initiative is one of the ways GMF continues to build on its 20-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. The Government of Canada has invested $1.65 billion in the GMF since its inception, enabling municipalities to support projects like this that leverage local resources to drive innovative solutions. Quotes

"Buildings contribute 18 percent to Canada's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions – building more energy-efficient homes and retrofitting existing homes in communities across the country will help us achieve our climate targets while also making life more affordable for Canadians. Our government is proud to support the Regional Municipality of Durham and municipalities across Canada to identify and capitalize on opportunities to lower emissions and create more sustainable housing options." The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson,

Minister of Natural Resources "By investing in energy-efficient housing, we are building healthy and sustainable communities. Canada's ongoing transition to a low-carbon economy requires innovative housing solutions that create jobs and climate resilience while making life more affordable through saved energy costs." The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change "Municipalities are on the front lines of climate change and climate action, and communities of all sizes are showing climate leadership at a time when we need it most. The Green Municipal Fund empowers them to get results on the ground. We deliver results with our federal partners – supporting cities and communities like the Regional Municipality of Durham build a greener, more sustainable community, create jobs and helping Canadians make their homes more comfortable and affordable. Together, we are on the path to net zero." Rory Nisan

Member of the Board of Directors, Federation of Canadian Municipalities and Councillor, Regional Municipality of Halton "Today's launch of the Durham Greener Homes Program is an exciting step forward. Durham Region has shown leadership in developing an innovative platform complete with a concierge service, and the Government of Canada is supporting its implementation with $3.4 million. This program, combined with federal financing initiatives like the home energy auditors, Greener Homes Grants and zero-interest loans, will make it easier for homeowners across our region to access energy retrofits for their homes. This is a triple win; it means reduced energy bills for homeowners, many more good jobs for workers, and reduced emissions to protect our planet for our children and grandchildren. This is how we fight climate change and build a stronger, more sustainable economy!" Ryan Turnbull

Member of Parliament for Whitby "Durham Region residents will benefit greatly from the Durham Greener Homes Program. The Program will make it easier and more convenient for residents to make home energy improvements and help with Durham Region's low carbon transition. We're thankful for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' support in battling climate change." John Henry

Regional Chair and CEO, Regional Municipality of Durham Associated links Green Municipal Fund

Community Efficiency Financing initiative

Durham Greener Homes Program Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan ( http://twitter.com/nrcan ) SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

