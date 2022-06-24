[April 28, 2022]

New GS1 US Guideline Provides Healthcare Industry With Best Practices for Managing and Measuring Data Quality

Document Series Available to Support a Collaborative Approach to Governing and Sharing Product Data

EWING, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 US® has published a new guideline titled "Guide to Managing and Measuring Data Quality in Healthcare," created to aid the healthcare industry in using complete and accurate product data for internal processes as well as for sharing data with trading partners. The new guideline supports collaborative data management among global pharmaceutical and medical device stakeholders across the healthcare supply chain, including manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and providers.

"Within a highly complex and global supply chain, healthcare products are handled by various trading partners – each with its own systems that rely on product information to support supply chain functions such as procurement, inventory, distribution and more," said Angela Fernandez, vice president community engagement, GS1 US. "Data housed in such a variety of source points must be consistent and accurate to be useful and provide safe and efficient patient care."