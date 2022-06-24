New GS1 US Guideline Provides Healthcare Industry With Best Practices for Managing and Measuring Data Quality

Guide to Managing and Measuring Data Quality in Healthcare
- "Best Practice Guide for Sharing Vital Attributes in Healthcare" – Created to increase accuracy, completeness and consistency of vital product information needed to support basic healthcare processes, this guidance helps stakeholders to seamlessly share data with trading partners.
- "Creating the Case for Trusted Data: Attribute Lists and Implementation Insights From Three Healthcare Business Process Cases Using GDSN" – This resource provides guidance for aligning industry on product attributes to support three key healthcare use cases: order-to-cash for medical devices, pharmaceutical tracking events and point-of-care scanning.
- "GS1 Healthcare US: Quick Start Guide for Implementing GDSN in Healthcare" – This guide provides an overview of GDSN and tips for implementation to share medical device and/or pharmaceutical products data.
- "GS1 Healthcare US: Getting Started with GDSN" – This resource aids healthcare organizations in jump-starting their GDSN implementation efforts, including recommended processes established by other companies in their deployment of the GDSN.
