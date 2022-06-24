TMCnet News
|
New Data on Potential of Opus AAV-based Gene Therapies for Rare Inherited Retinal Diseases to be Presented at Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2022
RALEIGH, N.C., April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus Genetics, a patient-focused gene therapy company developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that data from two preclinical studies evaluating the potential of its gene therapies OPGx-001 and OPGx-002 to address forms of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) due to mutations of LCA5 or RDH12 genes, respectively, will be presented in poster sessions at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting 2022, being held May 1-4, 2022, virtually and in Denver, Colo.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
Title: Preparation for a Gene Therapy Trial for LCA5-Associated Retinal Degenerations: Treatment Potential in Patients and Dose-ranging Studies in Non-human Primates
Title: Preparation for a Gene Augmentation Trial for RDH12-Associated Retinal Degenerations
Location: F0299, Denver Convention Center
Date / time: Wednesday, May 4, 2022, 3-5 p.m. MDT
Presenter: Tomas Aleman, M.D., Center for Advanced Retinal and Ocular Therapeutics (CAROT), Scheie Eye Institute, Department of Ophthalmology, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
The ARVO Annual Meeting is the premiere gathering for eye and vision scientists to share the latest research findings?and?collaborate on innovative solutions. For more information, visit https://www.arvo.org/annual-meeting/.
In addition, Ash Jayagopal, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Opus Genetics, will present a company overview, titled “Opus Genetics, a patient-centric biotech committed to developing ultrarare IRD therapies,” at the Foundation Fighting Blindness’ 7th Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. MDT, in Denver, Colo. The annual summit, held prior to the ARVO Annual Meeting, features presentations by leading retinal disease experts on potential gene and stem-cell therapies and how best to deliver them to patients. For more information, visit https://www.fightingblindness.org/events/innovation-summit-2022-372.
About Opus Genetics
Media Contact:
10/08/2008
06/04/2010
12/02/2008
Brunch Served in The Blockchain Event #TECHSUPERSHOW Expo Hall
Date: 6/24/22
Time: 9:00am
Tech Partnerships
Date: 6/24/22
Time: 11:00am
Private Network Strategies: CBRS, Private Networks etc.
Date: 6/22/22
Time: 3:30-3:55pm