[April 27, 2022] New RPG MementoMori is Now Available to Pre-Order on the App Store

Pre-registration Numbers Have Exceeded 300,000 TOKYO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of Innovation, Inc. (HQ: Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tomohiro Higuchi, hereinafter referred to as "BOI") is pleased to announce that their smartphone RPG, MementoMori. is now available to pre-order on the App Store, as well as that the game has amassed more than 300,000 pre-registrations to date. Pre-Orders Now Available on the App Store MementoMori will first become available for pre-order on the App Store. By pre-ordering, the game will be downloaded automatically on its release date. Additionally, pre-registrations on Google Play (for Android devices) are planned to become available at a later date. Pre-order on the App Store (for iOS devices): https://apps.apple.com/app/id1611490041 What is MementoMori? MementoMori is a new smartphone RPG that is currently accepting pre-registrations. The characters who appear in this game are girls who are burdened with cruel pasts and inevitable fates. Everyone has their own unique story, with many renowned artists, such as Daoko and Ayaka Hirahara, and voice actresses bringing their vast, tragic world to life through the music of "Laments." With stories and "Laments" that will leave a mark on everyone's hearts, as well as performances by a cast of talented voice actresses, including Kana Hanazawa, users can fully immersethemselves in the trials and tribulations of each character as they bravely traverse the perilous world of MementoMori.



Behold stunning action-packed battles animated using Live2D!

Play utilizing both easy-to-use full auto battles and high-level strategy!

Cry to "Laments," which sing each girl's emotions to life.

Journey into every girl's past through their "Memories."

*Images are from development and are subject to change. Contributing Artists for Laments Atarayo, Kano, kurokumo, 96NEKO, konoco, Koresawa, Zakuro, Haruka Shimotsuki, Daoko, ChouCho, Hakubi, Ayaka Hirahara, MARiA, Sayaka Yamamoto, Rei(from TUYU), and more. Contributing Voice Actresses Rikako Aida, Yuu Asakawa, Yui Ishikawa, Miku Ito, Sumire Uesaka, Yui Ogura, Akari Kito, Ami Koshimizu, Rie Tanaka, Atsumi Tanezaki, Minori Chihara, Yoshino Nanjo, Kana Hanazawa, Yui Horie, Kaede Hondo, Inori Minase, Aoi Yuki, and more. *The above are the artists and voice cast of the Japanese version. MementoMori Official Website: https://mememori-game.com/en/ *Language on the website can be switched between English, Japanese, Korean, and Traditional Chinese. Pre-registrations are currently being accepted through any of the methods below. Pre-order on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/id1611490041

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_EN

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mementomoriEN

Subscribe on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/MementoMori_global Pre-registration Numbers Have Exceeded 300,000! All Players to Receive a Special Reward 3,000 total Diamonds will be given away as a special reward for MementoMori exceeding 300,000 pre-registrations. The special reward will be distributed to all players who login to the game after service has started. Additionally, a new milestone has been added—if more than 400,000 pre-registrations are amassed, the special reward will increase to 4,000 total Diamonds. Visit the exclusive pre-registration website for more details: https://mememori-game.com/en/preregist/ About MementoMori

Title: MementoMori

Genre: RPG

Compatible Devices: iOS/Android

Price: Free to play (in-app purchases available)

Official Website: https://mememori-game.com/en/

Official Twitter: https://twitter.com/mementomori_EN

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mementomoriEN Copyright © Bank of Innovation,Inc. SOURCE Bank of Innovation, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]