[April 27, 2022] New Relic Launches Add-On for Amazon EKS

New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, today announced expanded support for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), with an add-on for Amazon EKS Blueprints that automates and standardizes how engineers add observability instrumentation to software deployed on Kubernetes. The new add-on deploys New Relic's Kubernetes observability components - including infrastructure agents, Kube events, logging, auto-telemetry with Pixie, and New Relic's Prometheus OpenMetrics integration - using code directly within Amazon EKS, reducing the need for observability expertise or the need to manually instrument clusters. Once deployed, New Relic's Kubernetes solution allows teams to analyze application and cluster performance in a single, curated user interface (UI), and auto-telemetry with Pixie gives teams continuous profiling to understand where code is running slow or consuming valuable cluster resources. Kubernetes environments' distributed and ephemeral nature make it very complex to troubleshoot. The complexity increases in pre-production environments, where engineers are less likely to add monitoring instrumentation. Without observability, engineers are blind to the performance of their clusters and the applications that run on them, resulting in degraded software performance and downtime. New Relic's add-on for Amazon EKS Blueprints solves this challenge by automating Kubernetes observability to save developer time and standardizing observability best practices across all their deployments. "Today's news follows a long-standing strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services to bring New Relic's data-driven observability to millions of engineers and developers globally," said Alex Kroman, Senior Vice President and Product GM at New Relic. "New Relic continues to invest in supporting AWS technologies that our customers depend on to achieve faster, lower-risk migrations with more compelling business outcomes." Features and benefits of this announcement include: Automate adding observability component in Amazon EKS clusters

As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry's only usage-based consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including American Red Cross, Australia Post, Banco Inter, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime, reliability, and operational efficiency to deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. www.newrelic.com. Forward-looking statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding New Relic add-on, including any anticipated benefits, results and future opportunities related thereto. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-K, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005433/en/

