[April 27, 2022] New Qualtrics Employee Experience ID Boosts Recruiting and Retention Through Personalization

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced Employee Experience ID, which gives organizations a unified view of their employees' experience with the company over time, including their preferences (i.e. how and when employees prefer to work), engagement, performance and feedback about work. Understanding how employees think and feel about their jobs is increasingly vital to organizations facing high turnover, staffing shortages, burnout and evolving priorities among employees. However, company leaders often only capture and analyze feedback for specific moments in time, never making the connection between how these individual moments-such as onboarding-might impact another. Employee Experience ID brings experience data collected over time together into a single profile to give organizations a holistic view of an employee's experience with the company as well as enable them to identify trends among similar groups of employees and actions they can take to boost engagement and productivity. For example, organizations could identify that female middle managers are among the employee groups most likely to quit and then ask for feedback on what changes leaders can implement to create better experiences for those groups. Employee Journey Analytics, a new capability powered by Employee Experience ID, reveals how individual moments in an employee's journey-including hiring, onboarding, manager interactions, technology experiences and more-impact one another, and ultimately how they influence employees' engagement and retention. This is especially important now as Qualtrics research shows 28% of employees plan to quit within the next year. Employee Journey Analytics can signal trends and risks among groups of employees across different experiences, helping employers modernize their playbooks to keep employees satisfied in their roles. Improving employees' experiences at work will keep them engaged and less likely to quit Leveraging Qualtrics, a large multinational retailer discovered that when managers reached out to new employees on their team before the first day of work, those employees were more likely to say their jobs met o exceeded their expectations on day 30, and less likely to experience on-the-job stress compared to those who did not hear from their manager before day one. They also found that managers reaching out via text had a more positive influence on engagement than email. By analyzing feedback from onboarding with engagement metrics, this company directed managers to take a small but important action to effectively welcome new hires and significantly impact their team's future performance.



Verizon uses Qualtrics EmployeeXM™ to manage its employee experience program. With Employee Journey Analytics, Verizon's people leaders can quickly analyze employee experience data from their Engagement and Exit pulses directly in the Qualtrics platform to identify the key factors that had the largest impact on employees' decision on whether to stay, or leave, the company. "We recognize the power of using data to design workplace experiences that employees will love, and we're proud to work with Qualtrics as part of our efforts to recruit and retain top talent," said Verizon Senior Human Resources Manager Robert J. Pedlar. "Being able to pinpoint specific moments in our employees' journeys that could impact engagement and retention, and address any inflection points before they happen for future employees, has been game changing."

Understand how each employee experience is connected Throughout an employee's journey, Qualtrics research shows a clear relationship between employees' engagement and their technology experience. Employees who say that their technology is enabling productivity are 158% more engaged and have 61% higher intent-to-stay beyond three years, compared to those who don't. The more employees feel their overall experience meets or exceeds their expectations, the longer they intend to stay. For example, trusting the manager is a big factor impacting employee retention. For employees who intend to stay in the company for more than three years, 81% said they trust their manager. In comparison, for those who intend to stay for only less than a year, only 49% said they trust their manager. "The pressure is on for organizations looking to recruit and retain top talent. Every relationship is based on a series of experiences, and leaders who understand how employees' journeys are impacted during their tenure will have a competitive advantage," said Jay Choi, Qualtrics EVP and chief product officer, EmployeeXM. "Employee Journey Analytics, as part of our vision for Employee Experience ID, helps organizations understand the most important moments in an employee's journey, like onboarding, and how that has a direct impact on engagement and intent to stay so organizations can take precise action to improve the entire employee experience." For more information about Employee Experience ID and Employee Journey Analytics, please visit the Qualtrics Blog. Availability Employee Journey Analytics is generally available today. Additional features powered by Employee Experience ID will be available later in 2022. Study Methodology Qualtrics' 2022 Experience Trends Report was fielded between August and September 2021. Respondents were selected from a randomized panel and considered eligible if they live in one of the 27 countries included in the study, are at least 18 years of age and are employed full-time. The total number of respondents was 13,936. Respondents who did not pass quality standards were removed. About Qualtrics Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the experience management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business-customer, employee, product and brand. Over 16,750 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)-the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005273/en/

