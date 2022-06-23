TMCnet News
New MuleSoft Anypoint Code Builder Helps Developers Innovate Faster and Increase Productivity with Web-Based Integrated Development Environment
Anypoint Code Builder helps developers manage disparate systems with minimal configuration and rich code-editing features
Together with Anypoint Flex Gateway and API Governance, developers can manage and secure any service and apply governance to any API, faster and easier
SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Salesforce TrailblazerDX '22, MuleSoft announced Anypoint Code Builder, a new integrated development environment (IDE) that empowers developers to create APIs and integrations with a modern user experience built on Visual Studio Code, the popular code editor. This next generation IDE enables developers to design, implement, and deploy APIs and integrations from a single environment in days instead of weeks or months with costly custom code.
Boost retention and upskill developers for the future of work
IT teams and developers are experiencing increased pressure to deliver digital transformation initiatives faster. In fact, the number of projects IT is asked to deliver increased by 40% on average over the past year. The challenge is compounded by new technology and skills required for developers to deliver on their priorities with 76% of organizations saying they experience lower developer productivity due to time spent learning new software development skills.
"The future of work requires every organization to empower their employees with the tools they need to close the skills gap and level up their developers," said Shaun Clowes, Chief Product Officer, MuleSoft. "Developers demand modern, easy-to-use tools so that they can focus on innovation rather than dealing with cumbersome code and inefficient processes."
Easily compose customer experiences from a single, user-friendly environment
MuleSoft's Anypoint Code Builder addresses today's developer challenges by enabling them to easily compose their app, service, or customer experience — all within a single environment. This new IDE empowers developers to get started faster with built-in recommendations at design time. It also helps developers follow development best practices with a library of building blocks for common API and integration patterns.
"As the largest consumer crypto wallet in the world, we need to be able to keep up with increasing customer demand for bitcoin transctions," said Saiesh Prakash, Senior Manager, Engineering and Product Management, Coinbase. "Using MuleSoft, Coinbase can continue to scale its customer support and bring digital currency to the masses. Innovations like Anypoint Code Builder allow us to increase developer productivity and build integrations faster in a readily available hosted environment with minimal configuration and rich code-editing features."
Adapt to any architecture and define central governance to any API
As companies create more APIs to connect an increasing number of digital touchpoints, one of the biggest challenges developers experience is gaining visibility into their organization's existing APIs. Along with Anypoint Code Builder, MuleSoft is also announcing universal API management capabilities to manage APIs from anywhere – all from a single place. Companies can now:
