[April 27, 2022] NEW CHILDREN'S BOOK LAUNCH: PA-Based Poet and Children's Author Announces Launch of Third Children's Book, "Pam/Anne Restaurant"

Pennsylvania-based poet, children's book author and marketing entrepreneur, Pam Selker Rak announces the launch of the third book in her children's books series, "Pam/Anne Restaurant." The book will officially launch in conjunction with Mother's Day weekend, with a book launch and signing event on Saturday, May 7th from 1 to 3 PM EDT at Dan Smith's Candies & Gifts on Main Street in Clarion, PA. There will be a separate book-signing event on Saturday, May 21st from 1 to 3 PM EDT at Dan Smith's Candies & Gifts on Main Street in Brookville, PA. Rak will be on-hand at both events to personally sign purchased copies, and there will also be fun giveaways. All net proceeds from the book will be donated to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. The book, which focuses on a mother/daughter team running an imaginary restaurant, centers on the importance of creative play, teamwork, and even introduces the concept of business ownership to children. "This book celebrates all the mothers, grandmothers, aunts or other female influencers in our lives," said Pam Slker Rak. "In my own case, my mother was extremely imaginative and opened-up new worlds for me through the silly games we'd play when I was a child. Those are the experiences that I believe children remember for a lifetime, and why my books focus on the simplest pleasures in our lives."



There is also a more formal teaching element to Rak's books. As part of her ongoing partnership with Head Start, the book also comes with corresponding lesson plans and teachers' aides that tie into these five areas, which are also part of Pennsylvania's Learning Standards for Early Childhood: Scientific Thinking

Language & Literacy

Learning Through Creative Play

Health & Wellness

Social Studies & Cultural Learning According to Pam Johnson, Executive Director of Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. "Through our partnership with Pam Rak, we are building great momentum toward achieving our literacy goal for kids in our program to own their own books. Our kids enjoy Rak's books because she grew-up in our region and they immediately relate to stories that help them learn about their own hometowns and experiences. I know they'll love this new book and its related learning activities; and I know our teachers will use them often as highly effective learning tools."

