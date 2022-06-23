TMCnet News
New Research from WorkFusion and ESG Demonstrates Significant Impact of the Great Resignation on Banking and Financial Services Markets
WorkFusion, Inc., the Intelligent Automation leader, today announced the findings of its new research report "Navigating the Great Resignation in Banking and Financial Services." The report, developed and fielded in conjunction with research company Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), surveyed technology decision-makers and line-of-business leaders across banking, financial services and insurance companies in North America.
The report revealed issues faced by these professionals in three key areas:
Mike Leone, Senior Analyst, Data Platforms, Analytics and AI at ESG said, "It's clear from this research that, as part of a company's hiring strategy, integrating Digital Workers to perform complex jobs provides a scalable solution to the talent crisis, yielding higher productivity, better employee experience and overall business success."
Key findings of the report in each of the three areas include:
Recruitment, Onboarding and Retention
Banking, financial services and insurance organizations are struggling to fill gaps across functions, especially when it comes to highly skilled staff.
Underwhelming Results of Deployed Automation Solutions
Automation solutions are widely deployed but, due to their limitations, lack impact to solve the shortage of experienced personnel.
AI-powered Digital Workers automate entire jobs, featuring cognitive and functional skills and continuous learning.
WorkFusion provides packaged, highly skilled digital workers that are immediately productive in a variety of critical operations roles in Banking, Finance, Insurance, and other Fortune 500 enterprises. Leveraging the company's decade of experience in automating complex operational functions, these new knowledge workers are deployed with a single-click download, arrive on the job fully trained and immediately productive, and work seamlessly side-by-side with traditional team members. The AI-enabled digital workers learn and improve with every assignment and interaction - delivering powerful results for reducing costs, speeding compliance, and enhancing customer experience.
WorkFusion CEO Adam Famularo said, "Our new research clearly shows that the Great Resignation is not a post-COVID blip, but a new workforce reality that is impacting how organizations cope with growing compliance pressures while balancing the needs of their customers. Our Digital Workers make a powerful additional to your existing workforce at a fraction of the cost."
About ESG
Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) is an integrated technology analysis, research, and strategy firm providing market intelligence, actionable insight, and go-to-market content services to the global technology community. ESG is a division of TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services focused on delivering business impact for enterprise technology companies. Learn more.
About WorkFusion
WorkFusion is the leading provider of Intelligent Automation solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises, banks, insurance, and financial services companies. The company's AI-enabled digital workers augment traditional teams through regular "human in the loop" interactions and with support from the WorkFusion Network, a powerful AI cloud nexus. WorkFusion solutions help increase workforce capacity, enhance customer satisfaction, and ensure ongoing compliance. Learn more.
