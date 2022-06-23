[April 26, 2022] New York Life Launches Love Takes Action Podcast Series

Today New York Life, America's largest1 mutual life insurer, launches its inaugural podcast series, Love Takes Action, hosted by actor and writer Ellen Adair. The bi-weekly pilot series will deliver eight exceptional and diverse stories of everyday people who have put their love into action in real life situations or during extraordinary events, sharing moments of love, strength, resiliency and humanity. "No company more than New York Life understands that our lives are defined by key moments, those expected, and those sometimes unexpected. Our Love Takes Action podcast, season one, is inspired by the our recent advertising campaign, and directly reflects the values and mission of New York Life," said New York Life Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, Kevin Heine. "We hope listeners will connect to the moving stories that shape our lives, families and communities," added Heine. The series will launch with an episode that explores a young man's journey from poverty to prosperity, and the guidance he received that encouraged him to break cycles and build a better life, including graduating from college and later joining the military. Love Takes Action episodes will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. We invite you to subscribe, listen and share.



ABOUT NEW YORK LIFE New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States1 and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life's family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies2.

1 Based on revenue as reported by "Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual)," Fortune magazine, 6/1/2021. For methodology, please see https://fortune.com/fortune500/. 2 Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/30/2021: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody's Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor's (AA+). View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005760/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]