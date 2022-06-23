[April 26, 2022] New Wi-Fi 6 Wall-Plate Access Point Features Powerful Multicasting Technology for Hospitality

The new EnGenius ECW215 Wi-Fi 6 wall-mount, in-room AP uses the latest smart casting tech for guests, tenants, and students who want to cast entertainment in multi-tenant environments. COSTA MESA, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnGenius Technologies Inc., a multinational networking company, known for delivering future-proof networking solutions for enterprises, today announced the release of its new EnGenius cloud managed ECW215 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2x2:2 wall-plate access point. The EnGenius ECW215 is a sleek, low-profile design for easy concealment that uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to deliver best-in-class wireless experiences to more devices like laptops, tablets, smart phones, and IoT sensors in rooms. The AP also provides a versatile, built-in 2-port gigabit switch to connect and provide power to wired devices like VoIP phones when cabling or power sources are limited. The license-free cloud interface allows IT pros to "bulk" register and configure access points centrally, provide advanced client authentication for higher security, and minimize truck-rolls with advanced AP diagnostics for remote troubleshooting. Clients will also love the innovative ECW215 smart casting feature that provides smooth, fast setup and streaming on L2 guest networks for media sticks, game consoles, and other devices for an exceptional, personalized entertainment experience. In addition, upcoming features will add the ability to extend captive portal, splash pages, and security (which are all configurable through the SSID interface) to the extra LAN ports to unify the wireless and wired network onboarding process for a seamless user transition. The EnGenius ECW215 is one of only a few state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6 capable wall-plate access points on the market that will provide exceptional wired and wireless connectivity for superior in-room entertainment in hotl guest rooms, student housing, assisted living, senior living, apartment complexes, and classrooms.



Key Features Dual-band 802.11ax 2x2 supports up-to 1,200 Mbps (5 GHz) & 574 Mbps (2.4 GHz)

Sleek, low-profile design for in-room Wi-Fi & wired connectivity

802.3at PoE+ compliant for flexible installation up to 328 feet from a power source

On-board 2-port switch offers VLAN support and PoE to power VoIP phones

SmartCasting (like Chromecast and Apple TV) to stream media from mobile devices to TVs for personalized entertainment

SSID settings that can be automatically applied to LAN ports & provide a captive portal, splash page, & security

Mesh wireless support simplifies setup, optimizes signals & self-heals

Remotely manage, test, configure, and troubleshoot unlimited number of APs with EnGenius Cloud

Advanced real-time diagnostic tools to help admins troubleshoot WiFi networks with channel utilization, ping, traceroute and real-time client information

AP connectivity diagnostics, Wi-Fi quality testing, and device configurations

Quick-Scan Device register, installation, and remote monitoring & troubleshooting

Basic EnGenius Cloud management available free, PRO EnGenius Cloud available with affordable license fee "We know how hard it can be for installers to work with multi-tenant projects. Our goal is to make that job much easier," said Bryan Slayman, product line manager at EnGenius Technologies. "That's why we're excited to be launching a Wi-Fi 6 wall-mount AP that greatly improves installation and configuration time as well as provides efficient connectivity in apartments, hotel rooms, and college dorms. We want to help you provide the best end-user experience possible."

Shipping for the EnGenius cloud managed ECW215 Wi-Fi 6 dual-band 2x2:2 wall-plate access point will begin May 2022. For more information visit https://www.engeniustech.com/managed-wall-plate-access-points.html About EnGenius

EnGenius Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of pioneering wireless and voice communications. For more than 20 years, EnGenius has delivered best-in-class voice and data solutions that empower mobility, enhance productivity, and embrace simplicity. EnGenius prides itself on providing you with the best, most reliable, feature-rich, personalized network solutions to drive the success of your business. Media Contact:

