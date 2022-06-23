[April 26, 2022] New Solutions from PDI Help Convenience and Fuel Retailers Increase Agility, Adapt Faster, and Stay Resilient

Innovations and growth across Consumer Engagement, Enterprise Productivity, and Security & Platform segments help simplify the industry's complex technology ecosystem ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI (pdisoftware.com), a global provider of leading enterprise management software for the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries, has announced new solutions to help customers adapt faster to today's ever-changing marketplace. Whether businesses need to accelerate their green initiatives, extend consumer access to loyalty programs, streamline fuel pricing decisions, or drive frictionless commerce, and more, the newest PDI products are designed to boost productivity and profitability across the entire supply chain. Innovations and growth across PDI help to simplify the industry's complex technology ecosystem. Today's solutions span the PDI portfolio, which encompasses three segments designed to simplify complex operations and unify systems and data both in the c-store and at the pump. Featured innovations as part of the spring launch include: - Consumer Engagement: PDI Sustainability Solutions, GasBuddy Loyalty Connect, and C-Store Shopper Tends Report





Enterprise Productivity: Retail Site Management, Motor Fuel Tax Returns Avalara, Advanced Fuel Pricing, Logistics Automation, and Carrier Exchange

- Security & Platform: Wi-Fi as a Service, 5G as a Service, Digital Commerce Integration, and Managed XDR Services. "Our industry is transforming faster than ever, and our customers are asking for help in navigating these changes," said Jimmy Frangis, CEO at PDI. "Whether we're modernizing from within, or expanding through collaboration and acquisition, PDI is committed to supporting our customers around the world. Our recent innovations join an already rich portfolio of products and services that work better together to drive more value and more business for our customers."

Coen Markets, Inc. relies on several PDI solutions to provide a quality experience for its guests and team members across nearly 60 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. As Charlie McIlvaine, Chairman and CEO at Coen Markets, shared, "During such a dynamic time of our lives, we need valuable partners to help us accelerate growth. Coen shares with PDI the values of embracing change and committing to innovation. Collaborating together, we're part of something bigger as we work to take both the industry and the consumer experience to the next level." The latest PDI solutions arrive in market following recent strategic acquisitions, including:

- GreenPrint: Loyalty-based sustainability solutions

- Azpiral: Ireland-based loyalty and marketing solutions

- Universe Group, htec, and Celtech: Enterprise productivity in United Kingdom and Ireland, including POS and back-office products

- Koupon: Offer network and CPG brand engagement. To learn more about the new products and recent acquisitions, visit pdisoftware.com/whats-new. For additional insights, check out the latest blog posts covering updates for each PDI business segment at pdisoftware.com/blog. About PDI

About PDI

Professional Datasolutions, Inc. (PDI) software helps businesses and brands increase sales, operate more efficiently and securely, and improve critical decision-making. Since 1983, PDI has proudly served the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale industries. Over 1,500 companies, representing more than 200,000 locations worldwide, count on PDI solutions and expertise to deliver convenience and energy to the world. Among PDI solutions are the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy, two popular consumer brands who together represent 15 million monthly active users. For more information about PDI, visit us at pdisoftware.com.

