New Report Reveals Hospitals Face Significant Challenges Finding and Implementing Effective Digital Health Technologies
Survey of hospital executives tracks increasing consumerization of healthcare, creating a need for tools to assist in technology selection and implementation
ATLANTA, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Most hospitals and health system executives believe that digital health solutions can help build patient loyalty, improve the bottom line, and support staff and clinicians. Yet many are struggling to find, evaluate, and implement these digital solutions effectively.
Those are the findings of a new report released today by Panda Health, the digital health marketplace company. The report is based on an independent survey of 100 hospital executives conducted by healthcare consultancy Sage Growth Partners in February 2022.
According to the report, more than 90% of hospital executives believe implementing a digital health strategy is critical to improve outcomes, increase productivity, and enhance clinician satisfaction. Yet, about half of all survey respondents don't have such a strategy in place, resulting in a slow and reactive procurement process. The size and scope of the digital health technologies market further hinders the procurement process, with thousands of solutions across multiple categories.
"This report shows that hospitals are struggling in their efforts to improve efficiency, patient care, and outcomes as a result of challenging and time-consuming technology procurements," said David Harvey, CEO of Panda Health. "It can take hospitals up to one year or longer to find and contract for new solutions, and even after implementing them, many question if they selected the best technology for their unique needs. Healthcare organizations need a more streamlined process, so they can confidentlymove faster and drive better outcomes."
Among the findings in the report:
In addition to outlining the challenges in successfully acquiring digital health solutions, the report also outlines how organizations can overcome them:
The full report can be downloaded here. You can find out more about Panda Health's digital health marketplace here.
