[April 25, 2022] New ArchivEra CMS Success Story Ready to Read; Lehi Historical Society & Archives

Lucidea is the parent company to a full portfolio of market leading archival and museum collections management, library automation, and knowledge management software. They believe the best way to demonstrate the power of their applications is to gather client success stories and make them available to clients and prospective clients. Their latest success story is that of the Lehi Historical Society and Archives. This institution collects, obtains, records, preserves, protects, and promotes the history of Lehi and its peoples, and documents Lehi's impact on the American West-enabled by Lucidea's ArchivEra CMS. When the Society's Director, Ms. Lara Bangerter, reached out to various CMS vendors, she felt that most of them didn't understand what she was trying to accomplish. However, when she reached the ArchivEra team, they understood her goals and requirements, talked with her at her level (understanding that she isn't a trained archivist), answered all her questions, and offered guidance. The Historical Society's requirements for a new collections management sytem included:



Searchable public interface

Supports multimedia collections including an image library

SaaS (vendor-hosting) to take the place of in-house IT support

Enables enriched content via attaching files and notes to records Ms. Bangerter sat down with Lucidea for a rich conversation about the Lehi Historical Society's implementation of ArchivEra, and exactly how it enables them to offer public access to their collections, expand their digital archives, and provide enhanced content. Lucidea invites you to read their full success story here and imagine what ArchivEra can empower you to do for your archives. About Lucidea:

Lucidea is the market leading developer of a full portfolio of knowledge management, library automation, and museums and archives collections management solutions. Their products include Argus and ArchivEra for museums and archives, and Presto, PrestoWorks, DB/TextWorks, GeniePlus, and SydneyEnterprise for libraries and knowledge centers.

