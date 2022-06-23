[April 25, 2022] New Relic Announces Analyst Day at Annual FutureStack Conference in Las Vegas

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, announced that it will be hosting an Analyst Day on Wednesday, May 18 at The Cosmopolitan Hotel in Las Vegas. The event is taking place in conjunction with FutureStack 2022, the company's annual customer and developer conference. Analyst Day will offer an opportunity for investors to learn more about how New Relic's products, purpose-built for a consumption model, are designed to address the near-term market opportunity in observability, and the long-term market opportunity in telemetry data. For additional details and to register for the in-person Analyst Day event, email [email protected]. Anyone unable to attend the event in person can listen to a live web broadcast, for which details will be available on the Investor Relations page of the New Relic website. The company's executive team will present beginning at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) with the formal portion of the event expected to conclude at approximately 5 p.m. PT (8 p.m. ET). New Relic 2022 Analyst Day When : Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Time : 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. PT (6 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET), followed by a cocktail reception for investors and New Relic executives from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. PT

Webcast : ir.newrelic.com ; replay will also be archived on this website

: ; replay will also be archived on this website [email protected].



FutureStack 2022 Live and in-person at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, FutureStack 2022 is back to deliver insights, best practices, tips and tricks in taking a data-driven approach to better plan, build, deploy and run amazing software. The annual event brings together software engineers harnessing the power of observability to improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth. Speakers including Silicon Valley icon Steve Wozniak and engineers from NASA, AmerisourceBergen, IBM, and Mercado Libre will present live and in-person to share insights and best practices in taking a data-driven approach to engineering across the entire software lifecycle. View the FutureStack 2022 agenda here.

About New Relic As a leader in observability, New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry-metrics, events, logs, and traces-paired with the most powerful full stack analysis tools to help engineers get past the 'what' to uncover the 'why'. Delivered through the industry's only consumption pricing that's intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, decrease change failure rates, accelerate release frequency, and reduce mean time to resolution. This helps the world's leading brands including AB InBev, Banco Internacional, Chegg, Gojek, Signify Health, TopGolf, World Fuel Services (WFS), and Zalora improve uptime and reliability, drive operational efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences that fuel innovation and growth.

