[April 22, 2022] TDengine Receives 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award

TMCnet News TDengine Honored for Exceptional Innovation Los Gatos, California (April 13, 2022) - TDengine announced today that TDengine has received a 2022 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading magazine and Website covering IoT technologies.



TDengine is an open-source, high-performance, scalable time-series database engine that is purpose-built for the age of IoT and Big Data. With novel concepts that exploit the nature and characteristics of IoT time-series data, TDengine is a carrier-grade product that is easy to deploy, manage and scale. "TDengine was designed from scratch and optimized for IoT and Big Data and it substantially reduces compute and storage costs. As an open-source solution that integrates easily into the IoT ecosystem with support for SQL and schema-less development, it is also extremely developer friendly," said Jeff Tao, CEO and core developer of TDengine.





"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate TDengine for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World. "It is my pleasure to recognize TDengine, an innovative solution that earned TDengine the 2022 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani (News - Alert), CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from TDengine in the future." About TDengine

TDengine is an open source time-series database with high performance, scalability and SQL support. In addition, it has built-in caching, stream processing, data subscription and other functions to reduce the complexity and costs of development and operations.

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC (News - Alert)) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Celebrating 50th Anniversary in 2022.Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com. TMC Contact

Michelle Connolly

Marketing Manager

203-852-6800, ext. 170

[email protected]





Edited by TMCnet en espanol



[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]