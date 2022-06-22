TMCnet News
New Report Highlights TIAA's Commitment to Responsible Business and Investing Practices
NEW YORK, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its Earth Day celebrations, TIAA released its Responsible Business Report outlining how the company is making a positive impact on society and the people and institutions it serves.
TIAA's Responsible Business Report outlines how the company is making a positive impact on society.
The report provides an overview of TIAA's corporate social responsibility and responsible investing policies and programs across impact areas including environmental stewardship, governance, community engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion and investing.
"At TIAA, our commitment to Be The Change is at the heart of who we are -- as a trusted industry leader, a workforce advocate and a community and environmental steward. Our responsible business practices shine throughout the organization," said Corie Pauling, Chief Inclusion Diversity & Equity Officer and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at TIAA. "With more than a century of innovation and influence, we recognize that our work isn't done -- in fact, we believe in setting and resetting the bar. We know this is vital to our global organization's journey forward to be the change in retirement readiness for all."
Highlights from the report include:
Environmental Stewardship:
Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity:
Governance
To read the full report, click here.
About TIAA
TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider1, paid more than $3.6 billion to retired clients in 2020 and has nearly $1.4 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2021)2.
