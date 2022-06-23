[April 21, 2022] New Searchspring Benefits Prioritize Employees' Well Being, Offering "Start Fresh" and Sabbatical Programs

Searchspring, the global leader in site search, merchandising, and personalization, today announced two new benefits: a "Start Fresh" and a sabbatical program. These expanded offerings are part of Searchspring's ongoing effort to make mental health an organizational priority. Searchspring is committed to investing in the well-being of its team members. Whether newly employed or tenured, the company cares about each individual. The "Start Fresh" program alleviates stress from a job search, providing new employees a two-week paid break before jumping immediately into another role. Searchspring believes that employees should have the opportunity to start with momentum when they begin their employment. Similarly, Searchspring's sabbaical program provides long-term employees time to recharge. With Searchspring growing at such a fast pace, the company wants to ensure that long-term employees feel that they can take an extended break on top of its open PTO policy. Offering a four-week sabbatical to employees who complete five years of continuous service provides an opportunity for them to pursue passions outside of work.



"Our company is successful because of the unique personalities our employees bring to the table," said Peter Messana, CEO, Searchspring. "Our goal is to ensure our employees are set up for success. These expanded offerings give employees the support they need to intentionally prioritize their mental health and achieve healthy work-life balance." If you love retail, ecommerce and have a passion for developing solutions to complex problems, come join Searchspring!

About Searchspring Searchspring is on a mission to give ecommerce teams superpowers. We are giving the worlds' most creative online brands the user-friendly search, merchandising, personalization, and analytics tools they need to increase conversion and curate unique shopping experiences. Learn more at searchspring.com or visit the websites of some of our most heroic customers like Moen, Fabletics, Volcom, Wildfang, or Alternative Apparel. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220421005742/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]