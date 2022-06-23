TMCnet News
New Relic Adds Infinite Tracing for Browser, Mobile, and Serverless Applications
New Relic (NYSE: NEWR), the observability company, launched a major update to New Relic Infinite Tracing®, its fully managed tracing solution that can analyze 100% of customer tracing data for rapid performance bottleneck isolation. The launch includes two major innovations that help engineering teams across the globe. First, front-end and full-stack developers can now analyze distributed traces generated by browser, mobile, and serverless applications along with their back-end services for full-stack visibility. Second, customers in US, Europe, Asia, and Australia can use in-region trace observers - key in-region edge services that enable Infinite Tracing - to access the capability at low cloud egress costs while meeting region-specific compliance requirements. New Relic customers on Pro and Enterprise plans can get started for no additional charge, as the capabilities are included with the all-in-one New Relic observability platform with simple and predictable usage-based pricing.
According to O'Reilly's Microservices Adoption report, more than 60 percent of software developers and architects are switching from monoliths to microservices in order to deliver better customer experiences, faster. While this approach provides teams with greater flexibility and faster code deployments, it also introduces significant complexity by incorporating new dependencies, diverse frameworks, and various deployment mechanisms for their hundreds to thousands of microservices. This increased complexity makes it much more difficult for engineers to find and diagnose performance bottlenecks in their systems. Head-based sampling solutions for distributed tracing randomly select traces to be analyzed, leaving important signals undiscovered. New Relic Infinite Tracing® addresses this challenge by delivering a tail-based sampling solution which allows customers to send 100% of their trace data and decide which traces to retain after all spans have been analyzed.
"I am proud that we continue to deliver for our customers with more options and capabilities for Infinite Tracing," said Alex Kroman, SVP and Product GM, Observability at New Relic. "By expanding the service to new regions and supporting tail-based sampling for browser, mobile, and serverless traces - in addition to application traces - we are helping our customrs around the world to quickly and cost-effectively isolate failures and performance issues, enabling them to consistently deliver world-class customer experiences."
New enhancements and benefits of New Relic Infinite Tracing include:
New Relic Infinite Tracing® is generally available across all global regions as part of the New Relic platform - the only all-in-one observability platform with a secure telemetry cloud, powerful full-stack analysis tools, and predictable usage-based pricing instead of disjointed SKU bundles for all of a customer's telemetry data. All full platform users on Pro and Enterprise editions can access Infinite Tracing and these new features in minutes. New customers can sign up and start using the experience for free, no credit card needed. For more information, check out our documentation, ??read the whitepaper, or visit www.newrelic.com.
